San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2023) - Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) announced today that it will be presenting at the 16th annual Main Event on Wednesday, October 4th at 01:30 PM PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Company Management will be giving the presentation.

"We know what this event means to our industry and how much people enjoy attending. Thanks to the leaders at our parent company, Freedom, who fully align with our vision, we continue to provide a conference that is much more than meetings and presentations-we're building the foundation for the coming decades as the one event in small-cap that no one can afford to miss. I am honored to host our close friends and allies for our "Sweet Sixteen" installment of the Main Event," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV

Date: Wednesday, October 4th

Time: 01:30 PM PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XVI

The 2023 LD Micro Main Event XVI will run from October 3rd to the 5th at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Presentations will run from 8:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 3rd and 4th, with a half day on Thursday the 5th.

This three-day event will feature around 200 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Sonim Technologies Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged, rugged and consumer durable mobile devices, including phones, wireless internet data devices, tablets and accessories designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. We currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions to several of the largest wireless carriers in the United States-including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon-as well as the three largest wireless carriers in Canada-Bell, Rogers and TELUS Mobility. Our ruggedized phones and accessories are also sold through distributors in North America and Europe. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To present or register, please contact registration@ldmicro.com.

To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com.

