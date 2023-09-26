Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2023) - CopperCorp Resources Inc. (TSXV: CPER) (OTCQB: CPCPF) ("CopperCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Sean Westbrook, Co-Founder and Vice President of Exploration, as a Director of the Company.

Steve Swatton, CEO of CopperCorp, commented:

"On behalf of the Company I would like to welcome Sean to the board of CopperCorp. Sean was raised in Tasmania and is one of the founders of the Company. He has been integral to the Company's growth to date, has been instrumental in selecting the large land package acquired and has provided clear guidance to the technical team and the board through its inaugural years. With the recent granting of Razorback the Company has entered a new phase which will see an aggressive and exciting upcoming exploration and drilling program in Q4 of 2023/ Q1 and Q2 2024."

Mr. Westbrook is a qualified geologist with more than 25 years' experience in mineral exploration, project development and management internationally and across multiple commodities including copper, gold, base metals, and iron ore. Sean commenced his exploration career in 1998 with Pacific-Nevada Mining (then a wholly owned subsidiary of Franco-Nevada Corp) and has held senior technical and management roles with BHP Billiton Iron Ore, PanAust Resources, Oz Minerals, and Harmony Gold. He has managed and consulted on exploration and pre-feasibility projects in Australia, Malaysia, Laos, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Chile for major and junior exploration and mining companies and has played key roles in project acquisition and business development of multiple copper, gold, and base metal projects leading to the successful listing of exploration companies on the ASX, TSX-V and AIM.

Sean holds a First-Class Honours degree in geology from the University of Tasmania and is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) and the International Society of Economic Geologists (SEG). He currently resides in Tasmania, Australia.

About CopperCorp

CopperCorp is a well-financed mineral exploration company with approximately C$5.2M in working capital as of June 30, 2023 and is exploring in locations that could host world class size copper-gold-REE deposits in west Tasmania, Australia.

CopperCorp Investor Presentation: https://coppercorpinc.com/wp-content/uploads/CopperCorp_InvestorPresentation_FINAL-2.pdf

Contact:

Stephen Swatton

President, CEO & Director

stephen@coppercorpinc.com

Alexander Muir, CFA

Manager, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

amuir@coppercorpinc.com

604-970-8032

Additional information about CopperCorp can be found on its website: www.coppercorpinc.com and at www.sedarplus.ca.

