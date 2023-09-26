Easybe Investment Unveils Groundbreaking Investment Opportunity with Launch of New Investment Round

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easybe Investment, a pioneering investment company founded on May 26, 2021, is thrilled to announce the commencement of a significant new investment round, inviting investors from around the globe to seize this exceptional opportunity. Committed to delivering world-class investment returns over the long term, Easybe continues its mission to empower individuals to embrace financial freedom and unlock their life's potential.



Launching a New Era of Investment Potential

At Easybe Investment, we believe in more than just returns on investments; we believe in creating opportunities that enable individuals to rise, prosper, and truly realize their ambitions. As Charles Morgan, Public Relations Officer of Easybe Investment, aptly puts it, "We are not just in the business of driving excellent returns on investments. We are in the business of creating opportunities that let individuals rise, prosper, and truly experience the potential of their ambitions."

Let Money Fuel Your Life, Not Dictate It

In a world where financial worries often overshadow life's true passions, Easybe Investment remains steadfast in its mission: "Let money fuel your life, not dictate it." Our unique investment strategies provide access to products with typically low stock market correlation, allowing investors to potentially minimize risks associated with market volatility. This approach empowers individuals to pursue their financial and life ambitions without unnecessary hiccups.

Join Us on a Transformative Journey

As Easybe Investment embarks on this exciting investment round, we invite everyone to be part of this transformative journey. We understand that in a world that often imposes limits, Easybe is the vehicle that propels ambitions, dreams, and possibilities to the stratosphere.

Key Investment Details: • Minimum Investment: $250 • Loan Access: Unlock financial opportunities with access to loans • Referral Bonus: Enjoy a 10% referral bonus for every successful referral

Easybe Investment's commitment to financial empowerment remains unwavering. Join us in our pursuit of a brighter financial future, where your ambitions and aspirations are the driving force behind your investments.

For more information and to get started, visit www.easybeee.com . to explore our investment opportunities.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b13ea31-d36f-4467-8c52-a951e9c662ee