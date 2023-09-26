Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2023) - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (TSXV: SUU) (OTCQB: SUUFF) ("Strathmore" or "the Company") announces that the Company has authorized the grant of an aggregate of 300,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to advisors of the Company, at an exercise price of $0.80 per common share.

The Options are exercisable for a five-year period from the date of grant and will vest as follows: 1/3 on the date of grant, and 1/6 every 6 months for two years.

The Options are granted pursuant to the Company's amended and restated stock option plan, which was most recently approved by shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 6, 2022, and remain subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.



Strathmore has 3 uranium projects in Wyoming, including Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in typical Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical drilling data. The Night Owl property is a former producing surface mine that was in production in the early 1960s. Strathmore has received exploration permits for each of the properties with the intent to explore in 2023 and 2024.

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Telephone: 1 888 882 8177

Email: info@strathmoreplus.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181875