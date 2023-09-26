The embroidered clothing of China's Miao ethnic group was showcased in an art exhibition at Milan, Italy on September 24.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230925250684/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Hosted by the Guizhou provincial government and organized by Eachway Fashion, the exhibition featured over 100 of Guizhou's Miao costumes with intricate embroidery patterns at Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024. The exquisite craftsmanship of the clothing and Miao's rich cultural heritage captivated the attention of the global fashion industry.

The Guizhou provincial government and Chinese Consulate General in Milan also co-hosted a reception to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and promote Guizhou's cultural tourism on the same day. More than 200 people attended the reception, including representatives from the Chinese Consulate General in Milan, Chinese and Italian enterprises and chambers of commerce, Milan government officials, as well as guests from the cultural tourism and fashion industries in China and Italy.

Zhang Kaibin, acting consul general of the Chinese Consulate General in Italy, said there are broad prospects for China-Italy cooperation, with people-to-people and cultural exchanges continuing to increase in enhancing mutual trust and understanding. He added that bilateral ties between the countries continue to be strengthened, and hoped that the citizens of the two countries will promote friendly relations and cooperation.

Meanwhile, Barbara Mazzali, councillor for tourism in the Lombardy region, praised the beauty of Guizhou. "Guizhou has rich natural landscapes, waterfalls, mountains and ethnic architecture, which show the charm and aesthetics of China. I was fortunate to see the exquisite Miao embroidered clothing and accessories at the Palazzo Clerici in Milan, and learned about the rich cultural heritage and sophisticated craftsmanship of China." Maria Azzolina, president of Italy-China Association, said she was pleased that the Miao embroidery art exhibition was held at Milan Fashion Week. She looked forward to the development of cultural tourism in Guizhou and further boost China-Italy ties.

During the event, the Guizhou Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism promoted the province's tourism. The guests also visited the Chinese Miao Art Exhibition, and expressed their hope that such exhibitions would shape narratives in telling Chinese stories and promote Guizhou perspectives through the global stage in Milan.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230925250684/en/

Contacts:

Guizhou Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism

May Mou

502428928@qq.com