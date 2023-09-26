

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Vineland, New Jersey-based Safeway Fresh Foods is recalling its 32-oz. Diced Organic Butternut Squash product citing possibile contamination with Escherichia coli O45, according to the U.S Food and Drug Administration.



The 32-oz. diced Butternut was distributed only to Costco in the states of Washington DC, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virgina.



The recall involves Costco item 20522, UPC 040232244124, 32-oz. diced Organic Butternut Squash sold between September 7, 2023, and September 15, 2023, with a use by date of 09/19/2023.



The recall was initiated after routine testing by the company detected the presence of E. coli O45.



E. coli O45 causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools. Most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, while some people develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome or HUS, most likely to occur in young children and the elderly. The condition can lead to serious kidney damage and even death.



However, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled product to date.



Consumers are urged to return the item to their local Costco.



In similar incidents, American Foods Group, LLC, doing business as Green Bay Dressed Beef, LCC, in mid September called back around 58,281 pounds of ground beef products citing possible contamination with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli or STEC O103.



In late August, Poth, Texas-based Dean & Peeler Meatworks, LLC called back around 1,835 pounds of fresh ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7.



