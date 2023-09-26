

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia Corp. (NOK) said it has launched network as Code platform to accelerate network programmability and monetization. Nokia Network as Code platform and developer portal provides simplified network capabilities to developers as software code that can be easily integrated into applications.



5G-era networks are fundamentally software-based, a step change from how networks were designed years ago, the company said.



Nokia sees network capabilities falling into two primary groups: 5G capabilities and advanced capabilities. 5G capabilities include areas such as network slicing, quality on demand, and edge cloud; while advanced capabilities include areas like subscriber and device status and billing that do not require 5G networks to make them available.



The company noted that the platform is commercially available starting in December 2023.



Meanwhile, Nokia and DISH Wireless have agreed to a memorandum of understanding to partner on an ecosystem project that enables enterprises to develop applications using advanced mobile and 5G network capabilities.



