

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex (NRDXF.PK), a German turbine manufacturer, said Tuesday that it received an order from Romania to supply and install five N149/5.X turbines. The contract also includes a premium service contract for the maintenance of the turbines over 20 years.



The company stated that the customer's name and the name of the project have been withheld at the customer's request.



The wind farm is being built in the south-east of Romania.



In 2024, the Nordex Group will install the turbines, each with a nominal output of 5.9 MW, on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 125 metres.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken