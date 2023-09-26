Thanks to this partnership, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies' clinker-free H-UKR cement will be distributed to the concrete mixing plants and precast factories of POINT.P, a brand of Saint-Gobain Building Distribution France

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonization of the construction sector, which designs and markets innovative clinker-free cements, announces the signature of a structuring partnership with the flagship brand POINT.P to distribute clinker-free cement.

With this agreement, POINT.P is continuing its efforts to deploy low-carbon solutions in line with its objective of reducing carbon emissions linked to the use of cement (ready-mix concrete, concrete blocks, and precast elements) by 35% by 2030.

POINT.P has thus become one of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies' main partners for the market distribution of its low-carbon and clinker-free cements through its distribution network of concrete batching plants and precast factories.

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, an industrial player committed to the decarbonization of the construction sector, which designs and markets innovative clinker-free cements, has developed an H-UKR cement based on alkali-activated slag. This cement benefits from ATEx case A (Technical Assessment) issued by the French Scientific and Technical Centre for Building (CSTB). These assessments cover a very wide range of structures, from single-family homes to high-rise buildings (floors, walls, beams, columns, etc.).

H-UKR is a clinker-free cement with low energy consumption, manufactured cold from industrial by-products and activators and super-activators. It enables the manufacture of clinker-free concrete with a very low carbon footprint.

This technological solution, which emits only 252kgCO2eq/t, makes it possible to divide greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 3 compared with traditional Portland CEM 1 cement (752kg CO2eq/t). This solution will enable POINT.P Solutions Béton to roll out its low-carbon footprint concrete offering, which will thus make a 10% contribution to the emission reduction targets set by POINT.P.

Thus, POINT.P is extending its range of low-carbon solutions across the country, while taking into account the carbon footprint of the logistics involved in distributing them by encouraging short distribution channels. Among other things, this partnership will enable the company to meet the needs of the Greater West of France.

To best meet the growing needs of POINT.P low-carbon cement volumes, Hoffmann Green will be able to draw on its new vertical H2 plant, commissioned in the first half of 2023.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: "We're delighted with this partnership with a major player like POINT P. This is a major step forward for the marketing of our clinker-free low-carbon cements. In fact, the size and diversity of customers of this flagship brand should significantly increase awareness of and demand for our cements in a booming market. The development of our cements will also encourage more responsible consumption in the sector and help meet POINT.P strong environmental commitments."

Nicolas Godet, Chief Executive Officer of POINT.P, explained:"This new partnership demonstrates once again our commitment both to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and to supporting our customers in their quest for low-carbon solutions. We are also helping to promote innovation, and in this we are fully playing our role as a leader. That's why we're delighted to be working with Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green has two production units powered by a fleet of solar trackers on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 plant and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant, which was inaugurated in May 2023. A third plant will be built at the major port of Dunkirk in 2024-2025, bringing total production capacity to 550,000 tons a year, or 3% of the French market. The Group has developed a genuine technological breakthrough based on the modification of cement composition and the creation of a cold manufacturing process, 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market, which has not changed for 200 years.

Within the context of the climate emergency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by producing a clean cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than a Portland cement, by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

Hoffmann Green was chosen as one of the 20 French green start-ups in 2022 as part of the French Tech Green20 program, run by Mission French Tech in partnership with the French Ministry for Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected as part of French Tech 2030, an ambitious new support program run by La Mission French Tech alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company is continuing to expand internationally, signing contracts in the UK, Belgium, Switzerland and recently Saudi Arabia.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

ABOUT POINT.P

With its network of over 1,000 sales outlets and 235 showrooms, POINT.P supports all construction, renovation and home improvement projects. As a key player in energy renovation and decarbonization, the brand markets all the products, solutions and services needed to build an economical, comfortable and sustainable home. It offers expert advice on structural work, plastering, insulation, roofing, tiling and cladding, and interior and exterior joinery. Close to building professionals and private individuals alike, POINT.P mobilizes the best of the housing community (industrial partners, craftsmen, specifiers, etc.) and develops innovative digital tools to make their projects a success. POINT.P is the main brand of Saint-Gobain Distribution Bâtiment France, and employs 11,500 people. www.pointp.fr and on Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Instagram YouTube Pinterest

ABOUT SAINT-GOBAIN DISTRIBUTION BTIMENT FRANCE

Saint-Gobain Distribution Bâtiment France (SGDB France), a subsidiary of the Saint-Gobain Group, is France's leading distributor of building materials, serving professionals and those committed to improving their homes. Its main banners are POINT.P, Cedeo, Asturienne, PUM, SFIC, La Plateforme du Bâtiment, Dispano, Panofrance, CLIM+ and CDL Elec. Thanks to these companies, Saint-Gobain Distribution Bâtiment France has a network of over 2,000 sales outlets throughout France. To round out its offering, SGDB France has launched La Maison Saint-Gobain (lamaisonsaintgobain.fr), a platform of inspiration, advice and services to support homeowners from A to Z in their home improvement and renovation projects for a more comfortable, healthier and more responsible habitat. https://carrieres.sgdb-france.fr/ and on Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Instagram YouTube

LinkedIn Twitter Facebook



