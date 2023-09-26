DJ HgCapital Trust: Seizing 'buy-and-build' opportunities

Edison Investment Research Limited HgCapital Trust: Seizing 'buy-and-build' opportunities 26-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------London, UK, 26 September 2023HgCapital Trust: Seizing 'buy-and-build' opportunities HgCapital Trust (HGT) delivered a 4.6% NAV TR in H123, with its performance continuing to be mostly driven by robust trading across its portfolio (with the associated increase in portfolio value in H123 of GBP203.8m, or 8.3% of end-2022 portfolio value) and a minor positive impact from multiples (GBP34.1m or 1.4%). Hg was cautious in terms of new platform investments in H123, but saw record high M&A activity across its portfolio, highlighting increasingly attractive pricing and a strong flow of opportunities for smaller bolt-on investments. HGT's 60% coverage of outstanding investment commitments by its liquid resources makes the trust well positioned for a potential uptick in PE deal activity.Despite the tougher external environment, SaaS companies should continue generating healthy top-line growth of c 15% pa and increasing profitability over the next two years, based on current Refinitiv consensus. HGT is a quality play in the sector, underpinned by the defensive growth profile of its holdings and Hg's sector expertise, in-house value creation team and buy-and-build strategy. HGT's historical revenue and EBITDA growth across its top 20 holdings was 20-30% pa at a margin above 25% (H123: 30%). This includes c 10-15% pa organic revenue growth of HGT's portfolio companies, which is less dependent on new client additions compared to some higher-growth tech businesses, according to Hg.Click here to view the full report.

