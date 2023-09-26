Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.09.2023
Das M&A-Übernahmekarussell dreht sich im Psychedelika-Sektor immer schneller!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
26.09.23
08:02 Uhr
1,086 Euro
+0,008
+0,74 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
26.09.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
26-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
26 September 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 25 September 2023 it purchased a total of 260,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis 
Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           180,000     80,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.100     GBP0.951 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.074     GBP0.934 
                                    GBP0.945203 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.091288

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 666,597,305 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4319       1.084         XDUB      09:25:26      00067111873TRLO0 
568       1.082         XDUB      09:25:50      00067111899TRLO0 
4690       1.082         XDUB      09:25:50      00067111900TRLO0 
1303       1.080         XDUB      09:30:52      00067112040TRLO0 
1329       1.080         XDUB      09:30:52      00067112041TRLO0 
1276       1.080         XDUB      09:30:52      00067112042TRLO0 
2640       1.074         XDUB      09:30:57      00067112052TRLO0 
2000       1.078         XDUB      09:34:08      00067112249TRLO0 
1149       1.076         XDUB      10:19:50      00067113721TRLO0 
1332       1.076         XDUB      10:19:50      00067113722TRLO0 
1919       1.076         XDUB      10:19:50      00067113723TRLO0 
882       1.076         XDUB      10:19:51      00067113724TRLO0 
128       1.076         XDUB      10:19:55      00067113725TRLO0 
336       1.076         XDUB      10:19:55      00067113726TRLO0 
4400       1.078         XDUB      10:35:25      00067114067TRLO0 
1816       1.078         XDUB      10:36:04      00067114074TRLO0 
415       1.078         XDUB      10:36:04      00067114075TRLO0 
958       1.086         XDUB      11:06:34      00067114699TRLO0 
3340       1.088         XDUB      11:16:59      00067114916TRLO0 
1173       1.088         XDUB      11:16:59      00067114917TRLO0 
1002       1.088         XDUB      11:16:59      00067114918TRLO0 
171       1.088         XDUB      11:16:59      00067114919TRLO0 
552       1.088         XDUB      11:16:59      00067114920TRLO0 
450       1.088         XDUB      11:16:59      00067114921TRLO0 
2890       1.088         XDUB      11:31:59      00067115089TRLO0 
1764       1.088         XDUB      11:31:59      00067115090TRLO0 
4077       1.086         XDUB      11:32:44      00067115124TRLO0 
1122       1.082         XDUB      11:32:45      00067115125TRLO0 
4119       1.086         XDUB      12:28:07      00067116178TRLO0 
4065       1.086         XDUB      12:28:07      00067116179TRLO0 
204       1.082         XDUB      12:28:09      00067116182TRLO0 
733       1.086         XDUB      12:46:59      00067116678TRLO0 
1620       1.086         XDUB      12:47:00      00067116679TRLO0 
1864       1.086         XDUB      12:50:32      00067116758TRLO0 
1006       1.086         XDUB      12:50:32      00067116759TRLO0 
1763       1.086         XDUB      12:50:32      00067116760TRLO0 
2000       1.086         XDUB      12:50:32      00067116761TRLO0 
1400       1.086         XDUB      12:50:32      00067116762TRLO0 
2000       1.086         XDUB      13:20:49      00067117666TRLO0 
1889       1.086         XDUB      13:20:49      00067117667TRLO0 
2228       1.088         XDUB      13:32:02      00067117975TRLO0 
793       1.094         XDUB      14:19:47      00067119956TRLO0 
10882      1.094         XDUB      14:19:49      00067119958TRLO0 
2326       1.094         XDUB      14:19:49      00067119959TRLO0 
1807       1.096         XDUB      14:23:59      00067120085TRLO0 
3782       1.096         XDUB      14:25:25      00067120134TRLO0 
5390       1.094         XDUB      14:25:25      00067120135TRLO0 
4267       1.096         XDUB      14:39:42      00067121170TRLO0 
5253       1.096         XDUB      14:39:43      00067121173TRLO0 
4462       1.094         XDUB      14:39:43      00067121174TRLO0 
1900       1.096         XDUB      15:49:26      00067125178TRLO0 
2141       1.096         XDUB      15:50:27      00067125250TRLO0 
1579       1.096         XDUB      15:50:27      00067125251TRLO0 
3629       1.098         XDUB      15:54:30      00067125658TRLO0 
1170       1.098         XDUB      15:54:30      00067125659TRLO0 
1600       1.098         XDUB      15:54:30      00067125660TRLO0 
39418      1.098         XDUB      15:54:30      00067125661TRLO0 
2000       1.096         XDUB      15:54:30      00067125662TRLO0 
1600       1.096         XDUB      15:54:30      00067125663TRLO0 
514       1.096         XDUB      16:02:30      00067126306TRLO0 
481       1.096         XDUB      16:02:30      00067126307TRLO0 
614       1.096         XDUB      16:02:30      00067126308TRLO0 
431       1.096         XDUB      16:02:30      00067126309TRLO0 
4499       1.096         XDUB      16:06:43      00067126665TRLO0 
705       1.100         XDUB      16:18:17      00067127433TRLO0 
455       1.100         XDUB      16:18:17      00067127434TRLO0 
614       1.100         XDUB      16:18:17      00067127435TRLO0 
1570       1.100         XDUB      16:18:17      00067127436TRLO0 
432       1.100         XDUB      16:18:17      00067127437TRLO0 
2000       1.100         XDUB      16:18:17      00067127438TRLO0 
794       1.100         XDUB      16:18:17      00067127439TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1800       94.10         XLON      09:25:31      00067111877TRLO0 
19        94.10         XLON      09:25:31      00067111878TRLO0 
2223       94.10         XLON      09:25:31      00067111879TRLO0 
298       93.40         XLON      09:30:55      00067112045TRLO0 
3695       93.40         XLON      09:30:55      00067112046TRLO0 
1482       93.40         XLON      09:30:55      00067112047TRLO0 
518       93.40         XLON      09:30:55      00067112048TRLO0 
298       93.40         XLON      09:30:57      00067112049TRLO0 
5873       93.40         XLON      09:30:57      00067112050TRLO0 
76        93.40         XLON      09:30:57      00067112051TRLO0 
87        94.50         XLON      11:13:35      00067114857TRLO0 
830       94.50         XLON      11:13:35      00067114858TRLO0 
2879       94.50         XLON      11:13:35      00067114859TRLO0 
480       94.20         XLON      11:32:44      00067115121TRLO0 
6826       94.20         XLON      11:32:44      00067115122TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
