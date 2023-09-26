Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 26-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 September 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 25 September 2023 it purchased a total of 260,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 180,000 80,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.100 GBP0.951 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.074 GBP0.934 GBP0.945203 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.091288

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 666,597,305 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4319 1.084 XDUB 09:25:26 00067111873TRLO0 568 1.082 XDUB 09:25:50 00067111899TRLO0 4690 1.082 XDUB 09:25:50 00067111900TRLO0 1303 1.080 XDUB 09:30:52 00067112040TRLO0 1329 1.080 XDUB 09:30:52 00067112041TRLO0 1276 1.080 XDUB 09:30:52 00067112042TRLO0 2640 1.074 XDUB 09:30:57 00067112052TRLO0 2000 1.078 XDUB 09:34:08 00067112249TRLO0 1149 1.076 XDUB 10:19:50 00067113721TRLO0 1332 1.076 XDUB 10:19:50 00067113722TRLO0 1919 1.076 XDUB 10:19:50 00067113723TRLO0 882 1.076 XDUB 10:19:51 00067113724TRLO0 128 1.076 XDUB 10:19:55 00067113725TRLO0 336 1.076 XDUB 10:19:55 00067113726TRLO0 4400 1.078 XDUB 10:35:25 00067114067TRLO0 1816 1.078 XDUB 10:36:04 00067114074TRLO0 415 1.078 XDUB 10:36:04 00067114075TRLO0 958 1.086 XDUB 11:06:34 00067114699TRLO0 3340 1.088 XDUB 11:16:59 00067114916TRLO0 1173 1.088 XDUB 11:16:59 00067114917TRLO0 1002 1.088 XDUB 11:16:59 00067114918TRLO0 171 1.088 XDUB 11:16:59 00067114919TRLO0 552 1.088 XDUB 11:16:59 00067114920TRLO0 450 1.088 XDUB 11:16:59 00067114921TRLO0 2890 1.088 XDUB 11:31:59 00067115089TRLO0 1764 1.088 XDUB 11:31:59 00067115090TRLO0 4077 1.086 XDUB 11:32:44 00067115124TRLO0 1122 1.082 XDUB 11:32:45 00067115125TRLO0 4119 1.086 XDUB 12:28:07 00067116178TRLO0 4065 1.086 XDUB 12:28:07 00067116179TRLO0 204 1.082 XDUB 12:28:09 00067116182TRLO0 733 1.086 XDUB 12:46:59 00067116678TRLO0 1620 1.086 XDUB 12:47:00 00067116679TRLO0 1864 1.086 XDUB 12:50:32 00067116758TRLO0 1006 1.086 XDUB 12:50:32 00067116759TRLO0 1763 1.086 XDUB 12:50:32 00067116760TRLO0 2000 1.086 XDUB 12:50:32 00067116761TRLO0 1400 1.086 XDUB 12:50:32 00067116762TRLO0 2000 1.086 XDUB 13:20:49 00067117666TRLO0 1889 1.086 XDUB 13:20:49 00067117667TRLO0 2228 1.088 XDUB 13:32:02 00067117975TRLO0 793 1.094 XDUB 14:19:47 00067119956TRLO0 10882 1.094 XDUB 14:19:49 00067119958TRLO0 2326 1.094 XDUB 14:19:49 00067119959TRLO0 1807 1.096 XDUB 14:23:59 00067120085TRLO0 3782 1.096 XDUB 14:25:25 00067120134TRLO0 5390 1.094 XDUB 14:25:25 00067120135TRLO0 4267 1.096 XDUB 14:39:42 00067121170TRLO0 5253 1.096 XDUB 14:39:43 00067121173TRLO0 4462 1.094 XDUB 14:39:43 00067121174TRLO0 1900 1.096 XDUB 15:49:26 00067125178TRLO0 2141 1.096 XDUB 15:50:27 00067125250TRLO0 1579 1.096 XDUB 15:50:27 00067125251TRLO0 3629 1.098 XDUB 15:54:30 00067125658TRLO0 1170 1.098 XDUB 15:54:30 00067125659TRLO0 1600 1.098 XDUB 15:54:30 00067125660TRLO0 39418 1.098 XDUB 15:54:30 00067125661TRLO0 2000 1.096 XDUB 15:54:30 00067125662TRLO0 1600 1.096 XDUB 15:54:30 00067125663TRLO0 514 1.096 XDUB 16:02:30 00067126306TRLO0 481 1.096 XDUB 16:02:30 00067126307TRLO0 614 1.096 XDUB 16:02:30 00067126308TRLO0 431 1.096 XDUB 16:02:30 00067126309TRLO0 4499 1.096 XDUB 16:06:43 00067126665TRLO0 705 1.100 XDUB 16:18:17 00067127433TRLO0 455 1.100 XDUB 16:18:17 00067127434TRLO0 614 1.100 XDUB 16:18:17 00067127435TRLO0 1570 1.100 XDUB 16:18:17 00067127436TRLO0 432 1.100 XDUB 16:18:17 00067127437TRLO0 2000 1.100 XDUB 16:18:17 00067127438TRLO0 794 1.100 XDUB 16:18:17 00067127439TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1800 94.10 XLON 09:25:31 00067111877TRLO0 19 94.10 XLON 09:25:31 00067111878TRLO0 2223 94.10 XLON 09:25:31 00067111879TRLO0 298 93.40 XLON 09:30:55 00067112045TRLO0 3695 93.40 XLON 09:30:55 00067112046TRLO0 1482 93.40 XLON 09:30:55 00067112047TRLO0 518 93.40 XLON 09:30:55 00067112048TRLO0 298 93.40 XLON 09:30:57 00067112049TRLO0 5873 93.40 XLON 09:30:57 00067112050TRLO0 76 93.40 XLON 09:30:57 00067112051TRLO0 87 94.50 XLON 11:13:35 00067114857TRLO0 830 94.50 XLON 11:13:35 00067114858TRLO0 2879 94.50 XLON 11:13:35 00067114859TRLO0 480 94.20 XLON 11:32:44 00067115121TRLO0 6826 94.20 XLON 11:32:44 00067115122TRLO0

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

2104 94.20 XLON 11:32:44 00067115123TRLO0 1530 94.20 XLON 11:34:47 00067115158TRLO0 2235 94.20 XLON 11:51:59 00067115516TRLO0 4324 94.20 XLON 12:28:07 00067116177TRLO0 3 94.80 XLON 14:11:28 00067119500TRLO0 1 95.00 XLON 14:19:47 00067119955TRLO0 4183 95.00 XLON 14:19:49 00067119957TRLO0 1185 95.00 XLON 14:22:46 00067120066TRLO0 3126 95.00 XLON 14:22:46 00067120067TRLO0 4446 95.00 XLON 14:39:43 00067121172TRLO0 910 95.00 XLON 15:12:21 00067123014TRLO0 682 95.00 XLON 15:13:43 00067123080TRLO0 2045 95.00 XLON 15:13:43 00067123081TRLO0 3669 95.00 XLON 15:18:43 00067123579TRLO0 930 95.00 XLON 15:29:43 00067124202TRLO0 3337 95.00 XLON 15:29:43 00067124203TRLO0 554 95.10 XLON 15:49:26 00067125174TRLO0 187 95.10 XLON 15:49:26 00067125175TRLO0 6700 95.10 XLON 15:49:26 00067125176TRLO0 1895 95.00 XLON 16:07:43 00067126734TRLO0 2244 95.00 XLON 16:08:04 00067126755TRLO0 1930 95.00 XLON 16:11:25 00067126949TRLO0 1736 95.00 XLON 16:12:05 00067126996TRLO0 2660 95.00 XLON 16:13:23 00067127088TRLO0

