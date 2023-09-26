Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Das M&A-Übernahmekarussell dreht sich im Psychedelika-Sektor immer schneller!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DS20 | ISIN: SE0009922164 | Ticker-Symbol: ESWB
Tradegate
25.09.23
20:07 Uhr
19,770 Euro
-0,035
-0,18 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSITY AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESSITY AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,54019,67509:32
19,56019,65509:32
PR Newswire
26.09.2023 | 08:36
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation to presentation of Essity's Interim Report for the third quarter 2023

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's Interim Report for the third quarter 2023 will be published on October 26, at approximately 07:00 CET. In conjunction with publication, a telephone and web presentation will be held at 09:00 CET where President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions.

Presentation:

Date:Thursday, October 26, 2023
Time: 09:00 CET
Link to Web presentation: https://essity.videosync.fi/2023-10-26-q3
Telephone: UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 02 00, USA: +1 786 697 35 01,
SWE: +46 (0) 8 505 204 24. Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate: "Essity"
The presentation of the interim report will also be broadcast live on LinkedIn and X (formerly known as Twitter)

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3841163/2315833.pdf

Invitation to presentation of Essity's Interim Report for the third quarter 2023

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/interim-report-q3-2023-invitation,c3219017

Interim Report Q3 2023 Invitation

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-essitys-interim-report-for-the-third-quarter-2023-301938438.html

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.