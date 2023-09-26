

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A.G.BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L), a UK-based soft drinks maker, Tuesday reported profit before tax of 27.8 million pounds for the first half of the year, higher than 24.7 million pounds in the comparable period last year, driven by growth in volume and market share gains particularly in soft drinks.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted profit before tax increased to 27 million pounds from 25.3 million pounds a year ago.



Net profit was 21 million pounds or 18.67p per share, compared with 20.9 million pounds or 18.81p per share last year.



Adjusted profit declined to 20.2 million pounds from 21.5 million pounds a year ago.



Revenue for the first half grew 33.2% to 210.4 million pounds from 157.9 million pounds in the previous year.



The company's Board has declared an interim dividend of 2.65 pence per share, payable on October 27 to shareholders on the register on October 6.



