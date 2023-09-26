

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Merchants Trust PLC (MRCH.L) said, on a total basis, it reported a pretax loss of 22.8 million pounds for the six months ended 31 July 2023 compared to profit of 0.9 million pounds, prior year. Total loss per share was 16.31 pence compared to profit of 0.30 pence.



On a revenue basis, profit on ordinary activities before tax increased to 25.7 million pounds from 21.6 million pounds, previous year. On a revenue basis, profit per share was 17.36 pence compared to 16.04 pence.



Income from investments increased to 27.1 million pounds from 23.0 million pounds, previous year.



