Valmet Oyj: Valmet to supply a fine paper making line to Yueyang Forest Paper in China

ESPOO, Finland, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply a high-capacity fine paper making line with automation, spare parts and consumables packages to Yueyang Forest Paper in China. The delivery is scheduled for the third quarter 2024.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2023. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

"Valmet has been in China for 90 years, witnessed the rapid and healthy development of China's pulp and paper industry and participated in it. Therefore, we have a strong connection with Yueyang Forest Paper. From their line 1 project of Juntai pulp mill to the cooperation in the PM 8 project, Valmet and Yueyang Forest Paper have worked closely together, not only building high-quality projects but also deepening the partnership. We feel honored and confident to build the new PM 11 together with them," says Xiangdong Zhu, Area President, China, Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

The delivery will include a high-speed fine paper making line from stock preparation to reel and winders with air systems and clothing for the whole production line. The stock preparation delivery will include bale pulping, cleaning and refining, as well as broke, white water and approach flow systems.

The delivery will also include an OptiFlo Gap headbox, an OptiFormer Gap forming section and an OptiPress Linear press section. The drying section will be followed by an OptiSizer Film surface sizer with a supply system and an air turn device, an OptiCalender Soft calender, an OptiReel Center center-driven reel, transfer rails, and OptiWin Drum winders.

The wide automation package includes the Valmet DNA Automation System for process and sectional drive controls, runnability and condition monitoring as well as the Valmet IQ Quality Control System. The delivery will also include paper machine clothing, spare parts and consumables.

The paper machine with a 11,150 mm wide fabric will produce woodfree uncoated, offset, and copy paper grades with the basis weight range of 50-120 g/m2. The design speed of the machine will be 1,800 m/min.

About the customer

Yueyang Forestry & Paper Co., Ltd., formerly known as Yueyang Paper Mill, was founded in 1958 and listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in May 2004. The company is a subsidiary of China Paper Corporation, part of China Chengtong Holdings Group Co., Ltd. China Paper Corporation is the only state-owned company mainly engaged in the forest-pulp-paper business.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Petri Rasinmäki, President, Paper business line, Valmet, tel. +358 40 042 8422

Xiangdong Zhu, Area President, China, Valmet, tel. +86 21 39975000

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our 17,500 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. Valmet's net sales in 2022 were approximately EUR 5.1 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

