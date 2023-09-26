65 Equity Partners boosts leadership team in Europe and United States with the appointment of two senior Partners

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 65 Equity Partners, an independent global investment firm backed by Temasek, with US$3.3 billion funds under management and providing partnership capital solutions to family-owned and founder-led companies, is pleased to announce the appointments of Pascal Heberling and Leon Brujis who both join as Partners.

Pascal has joined as Co-Head of Europe and will be working closely alongside fellow Co-Head Alex Stirling, to jointly manage the European activities of 65 Equity Partners. Pascal who is based in London, joins following a successful career spanning over two decades of investing in private equity, most recently as a Partner with BC Partners. Prior to that, Pascal was the private equity Head of Healthcare and a member of its Executive Committee at Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), and was previously a Partner at Cinven. He brings a wealth of experience both originating and investing successfully in Europe and across healthcare and other industries.

Leon has joined as Head of East Coast and is based in New York. He will work alongside Alexander Fraser, Head of US based in San Francisco, to further extend the firm's presence and activities in the US. Leon will also participate in the overall management of the US activities of 65 Equity Partners. He brings nearly two decades of investing experience, partnering with and supporting the growth of family and founder-owned businesses. Most recently, he served as a Partner and a Member of the Management Committee at Palladium Equity Partners, where he led investments in the services and consumer sectors.

Commenting on the appointments, Chong Lee Tan, 65 Equity Partners CEO, said:

"'We are delighted to welcome Pascal and Leon to 65 Equity Partners. Both have significant and relevant experience alongside an impressive track record. I am confident we will benefit from their network and investment expertise. Their joining comes at a pivotal moment for 65 Equity Partners where we see a number of exciting opportunities across Europe and in the US for family-led businesses seeking minority investments with a long term, supportive partner."



65 Equity Partners is focused on providing flexible capital solutions to business owners and management teams with a preference for minority shareholdings. The firm has allocated approximately US$1.5bn of its US$3.3bn funds under management specifically for European and US investments.

Investments are made across industries and businesses with strong structural tailwinds, with a focus on the consumer, industrial & business services, healthcare, and technology sectors. A typical investment is between US$50m and US$150m into established companies with regional or global aspirations. The firm also provides monetisation capital to assist with family succession plans. It has made five investments to date in line with this investment strategy.

Pascal Heberling said:

"I am thrilled to join 65 Equity Partners, a young firm with big ambitions and an entrepreneurial mindset. This team combines long-standing experience in private equity, a global footprint, as well as the financial backing of the pre-eminent sovereign wealth organisation Temasek. This unique combination enables us to be a long-term supportive shareholder, partnering with company founders and family owned groups to grow their companies and realise their ambitions. I look forward to working alongside Alex and to intensify our coverage of the DACH, France and Benelux regions."



Leon Brujis said:

"I am excited to become a part of 65 Equity Partners, a unique investment platform backed by Temasek's impressive global presence and network. It is led by an accomplished team and operates across diverse regions and partners with founders to unlock value in sectors that align well with my extensive experience in the middle market. Being an integral member of the 65 Equity Partners team presents a unique opportunity for me, both as an investor and a firm builder, to develop the US franchise, deepen partnerships with LPs and build a successful investment track record alongside my west coast partner."



