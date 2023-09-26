Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 26
[26.09.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
25.09.23
IE00BN4GXL63
23,944,000.00
EUR
390,000.0000
209,949,609.79
8.7684
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
25.09.23
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
892,063.06
88.4983
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
25.09.23
IE00BMQ5Y557
399,600.00
EUR
0
41,345,491.29
103.4672
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
25.09.23
IE00BMDWWS85
120,002.00
USD
0
12,779,554.31
106.4945
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
25.09.23
IE00BN0T9H70
56,339.00
GBP
0
5,863,961.15
104.0835
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
25.09.23
IE00BKX90X67
64,221.00
EUR
0
6,475,559.79
100.8324
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
25.09.23
IE00BKX90W50
48,539.00
CHF
0
4,600,261.91
94.7746
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
25.09.23
IE000V6NHO66
7,735,618.00
EUR
0
71,531,528.18
9.247
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
25.09.23
IE000L1I4R94
2,983,090.00
USD
0
29,604,718.97
9.9242
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
25.09.23
IE000LJG9WK1
669,740.00
GBP
0
6,552,137.61
9.7831