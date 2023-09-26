Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2023) - Li-FT Power Ltd. (CSE: LIFT) (OTCQX: LIFFF) (FSE: WS0) ("LIFT" or the "Company") is pleased to report assays from 5 drill holes completed at the Fi Southwest, Shorty, and BIG East pegmatites within the Yellowknife Lithium Project ("YLP") located outside the city of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories (Figure 1). Drilling has intersected significant intervals of spodumene mineralization, with the following highlights:

YLP0037: 33 m at 0.71% Li 2 O, including 13 m at 1.13% Li2O (Fi Southwest)

including 13 m at 1.13% Li2O (Fi Southwest) YLP0040: 8 m at 1.26% Li 2 O , (Shorty)

, (Shorty) YLP0043: 13.67 m at 1.22% Li 2 O , including 7 m at 1.64% Li2O and (BIG East)

and: 11 m at 0.84% Li 2 O

and: 14 m at 1.24% Li 2 O.

, including 7 m at 1.64% Li2O and (BIG East) and: and: YLP0047: 16 m at 0.94% Li2O, including 12 m at 1.15% Li2O (Fi Southwest)

Discussion of Drill Results

Drill hole YLP0037 intercepted 33 metres of 0.71% Li2O of the Fi Southwest pegmatite from 55 metres. Within that interval from 60 metres there is 13 metres that averages 1.13% Li2O. The pegmatite is a moderately-dipping dyke that trends for over 800 metres on surface with an average width of 25 metres. The hole was drilled towards the south end of the dyke. A narrow, barren pegmatite dyke was also intercepted from 99 metres to 108 metres. (Table 1; Figures 2 & 3). Drill hole YLP0046 did not intercept pegmatite demonstrating the southern limit of the dyke. On the other hand, drill hole YLP0047 that was collared near the north end of the dyke intercepted 16 metres of 0.94% Li2O from 64 metres, including 12 metres of 1.12% Li2O from 67 metres.

Drill hole YLP0040 was drilled in the mid-section of the Shorty dyke where it intercepted 8 metres of 1.26% Li2O from 157 metres (Table 1; Figures 4 & 5).

Drill hole YLP0043 was drilled in the southern section of the BIG-East dyke complex, intersecting three pegmatite dykes. The hole collared in pegmatite at 1.33 metres intersecting 13.67 metres of 1.22% Li2O, including 7 metres of 1.64% Li2O from 7 metres. Further down the hole 11 metres of 0.84% Li2O was intercepted from 26 metres. The last dyke had an intercept of 14 metres of 1.24% Li2O from 42 metres (Table 1; Figures 6 & 7).

Spodumene is the primary lithium mineral constituent of the dykes and occurs with varying amounts of quartz, feldspar, and muscovite.

Figure 1 - Location of LIFT's Yellowknife Lithium Project. Drilling is focused on the Road Access Group of pegmatites which are located to the east of the city of Yellowknife along a government-maintained paved highway, as well as the Echo target in the Further Afield Group.

Table 1 - Assay highlights for drill holes reported in this press release.

Hole No. From

(m) To (m) Interval

(m) Li2O % Dyke YLP0037 55 88 33 0.71 Fi-SW inc. 60 73 13 1.13

YLP0040 157 165 8 1.26 Shorty

YLP0043 1.33 15 13.67 1.22 BIG-E Inc. 7 14 7 1.64

and 26 37 11 0.84

and 42 56 14 1.24

YLP0046 No pegmatite intercepted Fi-SW

YLP0047 64 80 16 0.94 Fi-SW inc. 67 79 12 1.15



Figure 2 - Plan view showing the surface expression of the Fi SW pegmatite with diamond drill hole reported in this press release.

Figure 3 - Cross-section of YLP0037 which intersected the Fi SW dyke with a 33 metre interval of 0.71% Li2O.

Figure 4 - Plan view showing the surface expression of the Shorty pegmatite with diamond drill holes reported in this press release.

Figure 5 - Cross-section of YLP0040 which intersected 8 metres at 1.26% Li2O in the Shorty pegmatite dyke.

Figure 6 - Plan view showing the surface expression of the BIG East pegmatite with diamond drill holes reported in this press release.

Figure 7 - Cross-section of YLP0043 which intersected 16 metres at 0.94% Li2O including 12 m at 1.15% Li2O.

Table 2 - Drill collars table of reported drill holes in this press release

Hole No. Easting1 Northing1 Elevation

(m) Length

(m) Azimuth Dip Dyke YLP0037 371,150 6,940,539 248.2 123.0 300 44 Fi-SW YLP0040 372,773 6,938,141 248.5 201.0 126 58 Shorty YLP0043 346,012 6,932,947 211.3 80.0 122 46 BIG East YLP0046 371,103 6,940,275 250.9 245 303 50 Fi SW YLP0047 371,442 6,940,989 249.0 102.0 297 44 Fi-SW

1UTM NAD83 zone 12

QA/QC and Core Sampling Protocols

All drill core samples were collected under the supervision of LIFT employees and contractors. Drill core was transported from the drill platform to the logging facility where it was logged, photographed, and split by diamond saw prior to being sampled. Samples were then bagged, and blanks and certified reference materials were inserted at regular intervals. Field duplicates consisting of quarter-cut core samples were also included in the sample runs. Groups of samples were placed in large bags, sealed with numbered tags in order to maintain a chain-of-custody, and transported from LIFT's core logging facility to ALS Labs ("ALS") laboratory in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.

Sample preparation and analytical work for this drill program were carried out by ALS. Samples were prepared for analysis according to ALS method CRU31: individual samples were crushed to 70% passing through 2 mm (10 mesh) screen; a 1,000 gram sub-sample was riffle split (SPL-21) and then pulverized (PUL-32) such that 85% passed through 75 micron (200 mesh) screen. A 0.2 gram sub-sample of the pulverized material was then dissolved in a sodium peroxide solution and analysed for lithium according to ALS method ME-ICP82b. Another 0.2 gram sub-sample of the pulverized material was analysed for 53 elements according to ALS method ME-MS89L. All results passed the QA/QC screening at the lab, all inserted standards and blanks returned results that were within acceptable limits.

Qualified Person

The disclosure in this news release of scientific and technical information regarding LIFT's mineral properties has been reviewed and approved by Carl Verley, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration of Li-FT Power and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101).

About LIFT

LIFT is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium pegmatite projects located in Canada. The Company's flagship project is the Yellowknife Lithium Project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. LIFT also holds three early-stage exploration properties in Quebec, Canada with excellent potential for the discovery of buried lithium pegmatites, as well as the Cali Project in Northwest Territories within the Little Nahanni Pegmatite Group.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181905