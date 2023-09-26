Qkine, an innovative manufacturer of complex bioactive proteins for stem cell research, has entered into a partnership with the Cambridge Stem Cell Institute (CSCI). This collaboration will provide academic researchers on the Cambridge Biomedical Campus (CBC) with unprecedented instant access to the extensive catalogue of Qkine growth factors and cytokines through a consignment stocking agreement with the CSCI Tissue Culture facility.

This collaboration offers exceptional convenience to stem cell researchers. Any academic researcher based on the Cambridge Biomedical Campus will have the opportunity to purchase Qkine products from the stocked inventory and collect them on the same day from the Jeffrey Cheah Biomedical Centre where the CSCI tissue culture facility is located. Under the terms of the agreement, the majority of the Qkine product catalogue will be stocked at the CSCI, enabling academic researchers from the whole campus to efficiently obtain essential research reagents at an exclusive discounted rate.

Dr Catherine Elton, CEO of Qkine, expressed enthusiasm about this partnership, stating, "We are delighted to work closely with the CSCI Tissue Culture Facility to facilitate access to our products, which will benefit the stem cell research community across the Cambridge Biomedical Campus. This consignment stocking agreement underscores our commitment to saving researchers time and money and supports our sustainability initiatives focused on reducing the impact of shipping and packaging."

Sally Lees, Head of the Tissue Culture Facility at CSCI, echoed this sentiment, saying, "We have worked with Marko Hyvönen, academic co-founder of Qkine, for many years and access to high-quality growth factors like these are crucial for the success of our research endeavours. This collaboration with Qkine benefits our researchers, by enabling them to access essential products quickly and efficiently and underlines our commitment to supporting local manufacturers."

To access Qkine products from the CSCI tissue culture facility, or to request a product and price list, please email Sally Lees at tissue-culture@stemcells.cam.ac.uk.

