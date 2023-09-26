DJ Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INRU LN) Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 26-Sep-2023 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 25-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 26.3303 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5006433 CODE: INRU LN ISIN: FR0010375766 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010375766 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRU LN Sequence No.: 273771 EQS News ID: 1734087 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 26, 2023