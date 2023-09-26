DJ Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USIG LN) Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Sep-2023 / 09:14 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 25-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 88.863 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1643976 CODE: USIG LN ISIN: LU1285959703 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIG LN Sequence No.: 273800 EQS News ID: 1734145 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 26, 2023 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)