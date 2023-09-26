DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (AMEG LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 26-Sep-2023 / 09:31 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) DEALING DATE: 25-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 45.2079 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 87964 CODE: AMEG LN ISIN: LU2469335371 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2469335371 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AMEG LN Sequence No.: 273990 EQS News ID: 1734535 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1734535&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2023 03:31 ET (07:31 GMT)