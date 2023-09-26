

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's unemployment rate decreased for the third straight month in August to the lowest level in six months, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate dropped to 6.7 percent in August from 6.9 percent in July. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was also 6.7 percent.



The number of unemployed people declined to 192,000 in August from 195,000 in the previous month.



The youth unemployment rate, which is for people aged 15 to 24, rose to 11.0 percent in August from 8.1 percent last year.



The unemployment rate trend for the 15-74 age groups was 7.2 percent in August.



Meanwhile, the employment rate climbed to 64.5 percent in August from 63.6 percent in the previous month.



