Nardello Co., the global investigations firm, announced today the appointment of new leadership to oversee its growing EMEA practice. Corporate intelligence veteran Chris Morgan Jones has joined the firm as Regional Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Sara Shaltony has returned to the firm as Associate Managing Director, Head of Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Morgan Jones will be based in London and Shaltony in Dubai.

Morgan Jones's and Shaltony's arrival underscores a period of sustained growth for Nardello Co. that includes launching its Singapore office in July and adding multiple senior hires across its U.S. offices, including former federal prosecutor Wendy Wu in Los Angeles. The firm, which will mark 20 years in business in October, has grown by more than 30 percent in the past three years, with women at the firm comprising 50% of senior leadership roles.

Morgan Jones brings more than three decades of experience leading investigations involving complex disputes, fraud, cybersecurity, asset tracing and reputational issues. As head of Nardello Co.'s EMEA region, Morgan Jones will oversee a team of investigators that includes recent hires Jenna Burton and Daria Plakhova-Freshville, who advise law firms, banks, governments, private equity firms, hedge funds and emerging companies, among others. Morgan Jones is also the author of four acclaimed novels that have been published internationally. He received his B.A., with honors, from St. Catherine's College, Oxford.

Shaltony arrives from a global business intelligence firm, where she led the MENA practice and was head of the Dubai office. Originally from the UAE, she has focused on the MENA region for nearly a decade, advising clients on the reputational and regulatory risks of conducting business in MENA, multi-jurisdictional due diligence issues, asset tracing and other business intelligence matters.

Earlier in her career, Shaltony was an analyst at Nardello Co., where she handled complex, cross-jurisdiction investigations in MENA and Europe. She received her B.A. from Concordia University.

"Corporate leaders, financial institutions and governments regard Nardello Co. as the preeminent advisors for issues that threaten their security, business lines and reputations," Morgan Jones said. "I am excited to take the helm in EMEA during this period of expansive growth and look forward to helping clients conduct their global business with confidence."

"Chris and Sara's proven leadership and deep regional expertise position them to lead the charge of our teams in Europe and the Middle East, where we are strategically growing," said Dan Nardello, Chairman and CEO of Nardello Co. "As the firm prepares to mark 20 years in business in October, we remain focused on providing the very best talent to service our clients' needs around the world."

About Nardello Co.

Ranked as the pre-eminent US investigative firm by Chambers and Partners, Nardello Co.'s experienced professionals handle a broad range of matters including civil and white-collar criminal litigation and arbitration support, due diligence, anti-corruption and fraud investigations, asset tracing, activist defense, political risk and strategic intelligence, digital investigations and cyber defense, monitorships and independent investigations, and compliance consulting.

The firm's clients include the world's leading law firms and financial institutions, Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 companies, high-net-worth individuals and family offices, governments, non-governmental organizations, sports leagues, and academic and cultural institutions.

With offices in New York, Washington DC, Los Angeles, London, Dubai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Singapore, Nardello Co. maintains a professional staff that includes former US federal prosecutors, US and international lawyers, former law enforcement personnel and intelligence operatives, computer forensic experts, research analysts, former journalists, financial crime specialists, and forensic accountants.

