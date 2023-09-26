Getac Amps Up Industry with Powerful Semi-Rugged Laptop Featuring Sustainable Design

Next gen S410 offers the most advanced processor currently available in the rugged industry, chassis utilizing post-consumer recycled materials

The next generation S410 is the first Getac device to feature an Intel® Core TM 13th generation processor as standard - the most advanced processor currently available in the rugged industry. 1

13th generation processor as standard - the most advanced processor currently available in the rugged industry. It is also the most eco-friendly device that Getac has manufactured to date, with over 24 percent of the chassis made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials.

The S410 is ideally suited to professionals in the defence, manufacturing, public safety and utilities industries, who don't need fully rugged protection but still want peace of mind when working in busy or challenging environments.

TAIPEI, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac has today announced the launch of its next generation S410 semi-rugged laptop, which delivers powerful processing and graphics performance in a sustainable new design, without compromising on rugged reliability. The result is an incredibly versatile device that improves efficiency in the field while giving peace of mind to users in work environments where accidental knocks, bumps and drops can frequently occur.

Outstanding processing power

The next generation S410 is the first Getac device to feature an Intel® CoreTM 13th generation i5/i7 processor as standard, which delivers remarkable computing performance and rapid responsiveness to users. Integrated Intel® Iris® Xe graphics ensure a rich visual experience, while an optional dedicated GPS chip offers significantly improved location accuracy compared to previous generations. When it comes to connectivity, the next generation S410 includes Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 as standard, with optional 4G LTE and/or 5G Sub-6 with integrated GPS, keeping users connected in even remote locations.

Highly configurable for different user scenarios

Many Getac customers have very specific needs when it comes to their technology, which is why the next generation S410 can be fully configured to match different user scenarios. This includes up to three hot swappable batteries for those requiring exceptional battery life between charges, as well as numerous options in the media bay, from NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 discrete graphic controller, a 1D/2D barcode reader, DVD or Blu-ray drive, to a second SSD storage device or additional battery2. A wide range of compatible accessories and secure carrying/docking options enhance functionality even further, for improved productivity in the field.

New sustainable design, same rugged reliability

The next generation S410 is the most eco-friendly device that Getac has manufactured to date, with over 24 percent of the chassis made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials. This new design approach reduces both carbon emissions and e-waste during the manufacturing process, helping to promote a more environmentally responsible future.

Despite this change in chassis design, there has been no compromise on rugged reliability. Just like its popular predecessor, the next generation S410 is both MIL-STD-810H certified and IP53 certified, as well as vibration and drop resistant up to three feet (0.9m), helping to protect against accidental damage in busy or challenging work environments.

Superior display and enhanced security

Functionality is at the heart of the next generation S410. Its superb 14" screen with Getac sunlight-readable technology ensures excellent visibility (1,000 nits) in both internal and external environments, while multi-touch modes support various use cases, meaning tasks can be completed quickly and efficiently.

Enhanced security features also help keep sensitive user data protected. These include TPM2.0 and Intel® vPro® technology, user replaceable PCIe NVMe SSD storage, and multi-factor authentication options such as Windows Hello Webcam, HF RFID reader, smart card reader and fingerprint reader.

"The next generation S410 is a powerful, yet versatile, device that excels in a hugely diverse range of industrial scenarios and enterprise work environments," said James Hwang, President of Getac Technology Corporation. "Not only does it deliver outstanding processing performance, but its eco-friendly new chassis reflects Getac's sustainable design philosophy, which promotes and encourages a better world where all prosper."

Availability

The new S410 is available to order in December 2023. For more information, please visit the Getac website.

1. Status updated as of September 26, 2023.

2. All configurable options in the S410 media bay are mutually exclusive.

