

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar rose to more than 6-month highs of 1.0569 against the euro and 1.2170 against the pound, from early lows of 1.0593 and 1.2215, respectively.



Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback advanced to nearly a 1-year high of 149.19 and nearly a 6-month high of 0.9151 from early lows of 148.70 and 0.9119, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the greenback climbed to a 5-day high of 0.6388 and a 4-day high of 0.5936 from early lows of 0.6431 and 0.5974, respectively.



Moving away from an early 4-day low of 1.3449 against the Canadian dollar, the greenback advanced to a 5-day high of 1.3500.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.04 against the euro, 1.17 against the pound, 151.00 against the yen, 0.93 against the franc, 0.62 against the aussie, 0.57 against the kiwi and 1.36 against the loonie.



