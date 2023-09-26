Shippeo's service gives customers the ability to easily deploy end-to-end real-time transportation visibility and process automation on Google Cloud

Shippeo, a leading provider of multimodal shipment visibility, today announced its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace, making it easier for Google Cloud customers to gain highly accurate real-time operational visibility and Transport Process Automation to streamline transportation processes, reduce latency and improve efficiency, to operate more resilient, sustainable, and customer-centric supply chains.

Google Cloud Marketplace lets users quickly deploy functional software packages that run on Google Cloud and allows customers to easily start up a familiar software package with services like Compute Engine or Cloud Storage, with no manual configuration required.

This latest collaboration between the two companies follows Google Cloud's involvement as launch partner for Shippeo's game-changing Transportation Process Automation (TPA) solution. This innovation helps supply chain organizations anticipate and manage risks, collaborate amongst teams, and automate end-to-end transportation processes to boost performance, resilience, and customer satisfaction. The recently unveiled offering builds on the success of the supply chain control tower co-developed by one of the world's leading automotive manufacturers, Renault Group, in collaboration with Google Cloud and Shippeo to manage their inbound logistics across their 35 plants worldwide.

The availability of Shippeo's platform on Google Cloud Marketplace provides companies around the world with access to the world's leading platform for true multimodal transportation visibility and TPA in a single, organic all-in-one solution, with superior data quality, and an advanced carrier-friendly portal offering unique capabilities for collaboration between shippers, LSPs and carriers. Thanks to a dedicated data quality team, equipped with advanced tools and dashboards for monitoring data flows, Shippeo is the only provider that contractually guarantees accurate and reliable predictive ETAs, along with high shipment tracking rates and rapid carrier onboarding, as part of its triple SLA commitments to customers.

"As a part of their digital transformation strategies, many shippers and logistics service providers are seeking solutions that provide real-time visibility and insights across the supply chain," says Dai Vu, Managing Director, Cloud Marketplace ISV GTM Programs, Google Cloud. "Now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, Shippeo's solutions are enabling customers to deliver better customer service and improve operational excellence."

"We are delighted to make our platform available on Google Cloud Marketplace," says Shippeo COO Lucien Besse. "With Google Cloud now a popular choice of cloud infrastructure for many of the world's leading companies, our availability on Google Cloud Marketplace will make it easier for them to take advantage of our platform and benefit from the value of real-time, multimodal visibility, as well as Transportation Process Automation that high-fidelity visibility enables."

Google Cloud Marketplace users can view Shippeo's listing for more information or get in touch with Shippeo directly to find out more.

Please find the full press release here: www.shippeo.com/press-releases/shippeo-delivers-real-time-transportation-visibility-through-google-cloud-marketplace

ABOUT SHIPPEO

??Shippeo is a global leader in real-time multimodal transportation visibility, helping major shippers and logistics service providers operate more resilient, sustainable, and customer-centric supply chains. This is made possible with highly accurate real-time operational visibility and Transport Process Automation to streamline transportation processes, reduce latency and improve operational efficiency. Their Multimodal Visibility Network integrates with more than 1,000 TMS, telematics and ELD systems, enabling Shippeo's platform to provide instant access to real-time shipment tracking across all transport modes, in a single portal, through an intuitive user experience. A proprietary and industry-leading machine learning algorithm offers unmatched ETA accuracy, allowing supply chain companies to quickly anticipate problems, proactively alert customers, efficiently manage exceptions with collaborative workflows, and accurately measure CO2 and GHG emissions from supply chain transport. Hundreds of customers, including global brands like Ahold Delhaize, AkzoNobel, Amazon, Avery Dennison, Bosch Siemens Hausgeräte, Carrefour, Coca-Cola HBC, Jaguar Land Rover, Heineken, Kuehne+Nagel, L'Oréal, LVMH, Renault Group, Sabic, Saint-Gobain, Siemens Energy and XPO Logistics, trust Shippeo to track more than 32 million shipments per year across 110 countries. Learn more at www.shippeo.com,

