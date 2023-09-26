

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks traded lower on Tuesday amid uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's rate hike path and concerns about a slowing Chinese economy.



The euro was down for a sixth straight session to hover near a six-month trough against the dollar on concerns of a widening interest rate gap in favor of the U.S.



The benchmark DAX was down 55 points, or 0.4 percent, at 15,350 after closing 1 percent lower the previous day.



Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank were down 0.6 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively while automaker Renault dropped 1.2 percent.



Nordex, a turbine manufacturer, declined 1.3 percent. The company has received an order from Romania to supply and install five N149/5.X turbines.



The contract also includes a premium service contract for the maintenance of the turbines over 20 years.



