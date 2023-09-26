

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK), a German automotive and arms maker, said on Tuesday that it has bagged two new orders with aggregate order value in the three-digit million euro range from two undisclosed companies.



The castings business unit of Materials and Trade division of Rheinmetall received the first order from a Shanghai-based automaker.



A joint venture of the same company placed the second order.



The nominations are for cylinder heads and battery trays, respectively, including several million units of the former and nearly a million of the latter.



The cylinder head order is worth a figure in the lower three-digit million-euro range, while the battery trays represent sales in the lower two-digit million-euro zone.



The company will produce both components in China. The production of battery trays will begin in 2025 and is set to run for seven years.



Starting in 2023 and for a period of four years, the cylinder heads will be produced in a gravity casting process and installed in hybrid vehicles.



HASCO KSPG Non-ferrous Components (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (KPSNC) will carry out both orders in China, a joint venture co-owned by Rheinmetall and HUAYU Automotive Systems Co., Ltd. (HASCO), a unit of China's SAIC Motor group.



Rheinmetall AG's Castings business unit consists of two large companies, including KS HUAYU AluTech GmbH in Europe and HASCO KSPG Nonferrous Components (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (KPSNC) in China. Rheinmetall and HASCO each hold a 50 percent stake in the joint ventures.



