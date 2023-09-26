

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France-KLM Group (AFRAF.PK), comprising Air France, KLM and Transavia, announced that it will place an order for 50 Airbus A350 family aircraft, along with purchase rights for 40 additional aircraft. The company aims to accelerate the renewal of its long-haul fleet.



The order will cover 50 Airbus A350-900 and A350-1000 aircraft. First deliveries are expected in 2026 through to 2030. These aircraft will replace previous-generation aircraft, namely Airbus A330 and older Boeing 777 aircraft. The order remains subject to standard company approvals.



The company said the new order will come in addition to an existing Air France-KLM order for 41 Airbus A350-900s for Air France, of which 22 have been delivered to date.



Air France-KLM, which has ordered 8 Airbus A350 Full Freighter version aircraft to renew and expand its cargo fleet, will also be among the launch customers of such aircraft.



These combined orders, covering up to 99 aircraft, will make Air France-KLM the world's largest operator of the Airbus A350 family aircraft.



Airbus A350 consumes 25 percent less fuel than an equivalent-sized, previous-generation aircraft, due to the use of lighter materials, such as 53 percent composites and 14 percent titanium. Its noise footprint is also reduced by 40 percent.



By 2028, the share of new generation aircraft in the Air France-KLM fleet will reach 64 percent, compared to 5 percent in 2019.



