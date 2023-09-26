

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (RTX) unit, said it plans to increase the capacity of Singapore engine center, Eagle Services Asia. The company said the 48,000 square-foot expansion will accommodate a two-thirds increase from current facility capacity.



'Pratt & Whitney is investing globally to support the GTF fleet. As part of the expansion, we will increase staffing and provide extensive staff training so that we are well equipped to meet the increased demand,' said Shangari Meleschi, vice president, Aftermarket Operations - Asia Pacific and Turkiye.



Eagle Services Asia is a joint venture between SIA Engineering Company and Pratt & Whitney and a member of the Pratt & Whitney GTF MRO network.



