Dienstag, 26.09.2023
Großer Schritt auf dem 137,6 Mrd.-Markt: Sensationelle mRNA-Studie! Mehr Antikörper, mehr Rendite?!
WKN: A2DLN8 | ISIN: GB00BYX7JT74 | Ticker-Symbol: DG2
Tradegate
26.09.23
11:41 Uhr
0,934 Euro
-0,006
-0,64 %
ACCESSWIRE
26.09.2023 | 13:02
Diversified Energy Company PLC: Diversified Energy Announces Increase in Borrowing Base

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC) ("Diversified" or "the Company") is pleased to announce its completion of the semi-annual borrowing base redetermination for the Company's revolving credit facility, structured as a Sustainability-Linked Loan. The borrowing base under the facility was increased to $425 million from $375 million with 100% approval from Diversified's 14-bank lending syndicate, resulting in current liquidity of approximately $120 million.

Rusty Hutson, Jr., CEO of Diversified, commented:

"We thank all the members of our lending syndicate for their continued support and confidence in Diversified's strong reserves base and sustainability practices, resulting in the unanimous borrowing base increase to $425 million for Diversified's Sustainably-Linked Loan. The expanded borrowing base reflects the quality and value of our asset base and the economics associated with our investments in the business."

For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company PLC

+1 973 856 2757

Doug Kris

dkris@dgoc.com

www.div.energy

FTI Consulting

dec@fticonsulting.com

US & UK Financial Public Relations

About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified Energy Company PLC is an independent energy company engaged in the production, marketing, transportation, and retirement of primarily natural gas related to its US onshore upstream and midstream assets.

SOURCE: Diversified Energy Company PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/787193/diversified-energy-announces-increase-in-borrowing-base

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
