

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for United Natural Foods (UNFI):



Earnings: -$68 million in Q4 vs. $39 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.15 in Q4 vs. $0.63 in the same period last year. Excluding items, United Natural Foods reported adjusted earnings of -$14 million or -$0.25 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.28 per share Revenue: $7.42 billion in Q4 vs. $7.27 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken