

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP) is up over 49% at $2.25. China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR) is up over 39% at $2.56. Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT) is up over 38% at $28.10. Kineta, Inc. (KA) is up over 20% at $3.00. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (PLRX) is up over 17% at $17.11. Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) is up over 13% at $11.60. Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) is up over 7% at $5.19. Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (SHAP) is up over 6% at $11.61. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) is up over 5% at $414.53.



In the Red



Jet.AI Inc. (JTAI) is down over 16% at $2.57. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (CDT) is down over 15% at $8.81. Digital Brands Group, Inc. (DBGI) is down over 15% at $7. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (OMGA) is down over 12% at $2.63. Greenfire Resources Ltd. (GFR) is down over 10% at $7.00. NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) is down over 5% at $71.29. KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is down over 5% at $14.60.



