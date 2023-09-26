Redde Northgate Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 26

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

26 September 2023

Redde Northgate plc - Result of AGM

Voting results for the AGM held on 26 September 2023

At the Annual General Meeting of Redde Northgate plc (the "Group") held at 10.30am on 26 September 2023 the total number of votes received on a poll on each resolution were as follows:

Resolutions Votes For % of Votes Votes Against % of Votes Total Votes Votes cast as % of Issued Share Capital Votes Withheld To receive the Directors' Report and audited accounts of the Company for the year ended 30 April 2023 183,836,575 99.99% 3176 0.01% 183,839,751 80.73% 330,871 To declare a final dividend of 16.5 pence per ordinary share payable to the shareholders on the register at the close of business on the 1st September 2023 183,874,531 99.85% 277,970 0.15% 184,152,501 80.73% 18,121 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 159,494,928 86.62% 24,628,102 13.38% 184,123,030 80.73% 47,592 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy 181,801,834 98.74% 2322108 1.26% 184,123,942 80.73% 46,680 To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the company to hold office until the conclusion of the next AGM. 183,474,867 99.65% 650,488 0.35% 184,125,355 80.73% 45,267 To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditor 184,114,213 99.99% 10,865 0.01% 184,125,078 80.73% 45,544 To re-elect Mark Butcher as a director 181,628,370 98.65% 2481204 1.35% 184,109,574 80.73% 61,048 To re-elect Bindi Karia as a director 181,766,777 98.73% 2,343,775 1.27% 184,110,552 80.73% 60,070 To re-elect Mark McCafferty as a director 183,072,683 99.44% 1,038,141 0.56% 184,110,824 80.73% 59,798 To re-elect Avril Palmer-Baunack as a director 174,863,684 94.98% 9,251,291 5.02% 184,114,975 80.73% 55,647 To re-elect John Pattullo as a director 181,612,315 98.65% 2,482,666 1.35% 184,094,981 80.73% 75,641 To re-elect Philip Vincent as a director 182,435,867 99.09% 1,679,167 0.91% 184,115,034 80.73% 55,588 To re-elect Martin Ward as a director 183,083,543 99.44% 1,036,740 0.56% 184,120,283 80.73% 50,339 To elect Nicola Rabson as a director 183,870,500 99.87% 240,552 0.13% 184,111,052 80.73% 59,570 That the Board be authorised to allot new shares up to an aggregate nominal value of £38,202,308 (see Notice of AGM) 182,113,840 98.91% 2015568 1.09% 184,129,408 80.73% 41,214 That subject to the passing of Resolution 15, the Board be authorised to allot equity shares for cash and/or sell ordinary shares outside the pre-emption rights in the Companies Act (see Notice of AGM) 181,495,968 98.57% 2,630,010 1.43% 184,125,978 80.73% 44,644 That subject to the passing of Resolution 15, the Board be authorised to disapply statutory pre-emption rights in respect of transactions which the board determines to be an acquisition or other capital investment (see Notice of AGM) 180,541,425 98.05% 3,591,633 1.95% 184,133,058 80.73% 37,564 That the Company be permitted to make market purchases of its ordinary shares (see Notice of AGM) 183,536,743 99.72% 520,277 0.28% 184,057,020 80.73% 113,602 That the Company be permitted to make market purchases of its preference shares (see Notice of AGM) 165,579,574 89.96% 18,477,723 10.04% 184,057,297 80.73% 113,325 That a general meeting, other than an annual general meeting, may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice. 181,089,448 98.34% 3,054,519 1.66% 184,143,967 80.73% 26,655

Notes:

1. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "for" total.

2. The Group's issued capital (excluding treasury shares) on 22 September 2023 (being the record date for voting at the meeting) was 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50 pence each which do not carry voting rights on the above resolutions. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote and, as the Company held 17,957,571 ordinary shares in treasury on 22 September 2023 (being the record date for voting at the meeting) there were 228,133,852 voting rights in the Group.

3. A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.

4. In accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.2R and 9.6.3R, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

For further information, please contact:

Redde Northgate plc

James Kerton, Company Secretary 44 (0)1325 467 558