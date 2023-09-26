Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.09.2023

WKN: A0YAV3 | ISIN: GB00B41H7391 | Ticker-Symbol: 21W
Frankfurt
26.09.23
08:07 Uhr
3,800 Euro
+0,020
+0,53 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
26.09.2023 | 13:48
137 Leser
Redde Northgate Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 26

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

26 September 2023

Redde Northgate plc - Result of AGM

Voting results for the AGM held on 26 September 2023

At the Annual General Meeting of Redde Northgate plc (the "Group") held at 10.30am on 26 September 2023 the total number of votes received on a poll on each resolution were as follows:

Resolutions

Votes For

% of Votes

Votes Against

% of Votes

Total Votes

Votes cast as % of Issued Share Capital

Votes Withheld

  1. To receive the Directors' Report and audited accounts of the Company for the year ended 30 April 2023

183,836,575

99.99%

3176

0.01%

183,839,751

80.73%

330,871

  1. To declare a final dividend of 16.5 pence per ordinary share payable to the shareholders on the register at the close of business on the 1st September 2023

183,874,531

99.85%

277,970

0.15%

184,152,501

80.73%

18,121

  1. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report

159,494,928

86.62%

24,628,102

13.38%

184,123,030

80.73%

47,592

  1. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy

181,801,834

98.74%

2322108

1.26%

184,123,942

80.73%

46,680

  1. To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the company to hold office until the conclusion of the next AGM.

183,474,867

99.65%

650,488

0.35%

184,125,355

80.73%

45,267

  1. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditor

184,114,213

99.99%

10,865

0.01%

184,125,078

80.73%

45,544

  1. To re-elect Mark Butcher as a director

181,628,370

98.65%

2481204

1.35%

184,109,574

80.73%

61,048

  1. To re-elect Bindi Karia as a director

181,766,777

98.73%

2,343,775

1.27%

184,110,552

80.73%

60,070

  1. To re-elect Mark McCafferty as a director

183,072,683

99.44%

1,038,141

0.56%

184,110,824

80.73%

59,798

  1. To re-elect Avril Palmer-Baunack as a director

174,863,684

94.98%

9,251,291

5.02%

184,114,975

80.73%

55,647

  1. To re-elect John Pattullo as a director

181,612,315

98.65%

2,482,666

1.35%

184,094,981

80.73%

75,641

  1. To re-elect Philip Vincent as a director

182,435,867

99.09%

1,679,167

0.91%

184,115,034

80.73%

55,588

  1. To re-elect Martin Ward as a director

183,083,543

99.44%

1,036,740

0.56%

184,120,283

80.73%

50,339

  1. To elect Nicola Rabson as a director

183,870,500

99.87%

240,552

0.13%

184,111,052

80.73%

59,570

  1. That the Board be authorised to allot new shares up to an aggregate nominal value of £38,202,308 (see Notice of AGM)

182,113,840

98.91%

2015568

1.09%

184,129,408

80.73%

41,214

  1. That subject to the passing of Resolution 15, the Board be authorised to allot equity shares for cash and/or sell ordinary shares outside the pre-emption rights in the Companies Act (see Notice of AGM)

181,495,968

98.57%

2,630,010

1.43%

184,125,978

80.73%

44,644

  1. That subject to the passing of Resolution 15, the Board be authorised to disapply statutory pre-emption rights in respect of transactions which the board determines to be an acquisition or other capital investment (see Notice of AGM)

180,541,425

98.05%

3,591,633

1.95%

184,133,058

80.73%

37,564

  1. That the Company be permitted to make market purchases of its ordinary shares (see Notice of AGM)

183,536,743

99.72%

520,277

0.28%

184,057,020

80.73%

113,602

  1. That the Company be permitted to make market purchases of its preference shares (see Notice of AGM)

165,579,574

89.96%

18,477,723

10.04%

184,057,297

80.73%

113,325

  1. That a general meeting, other than an annual general meeting, may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice.

181,089,448

98.34%

3,054,519

1.66%

184,143,967

80.73%

26,655

Notes:

1. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "for" total.

2. The Group's issued capital (excluding treasury shares) on 22 September 2023 (being the record date for voting at the meeting) was 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50 pence each which do not carry voting rights on the above resolutions. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote and, as the Company held 17,957,571 ordinary shares in treasury on 22 September 2023 (being the record date for voting at the meeting) there were 228,133,852 voting rights in the Group.

3. A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.

4. In accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.2R and 9.6.3R, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information, please contact:

Redde Northgate plc

James Kerton, Company Secretary 44 (0)1325 467 558


© 2023 PR Newswire
