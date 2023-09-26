Redde Northgate Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 26
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC
("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")
26 September 2023
Redde Northgate plc - Result of AGM
Voting results for the AGM held on 26 September 2023
At the Annual General Meeting of Redde Northgate plc (the "Group") held at 10.30am on 26 September 2023 the total number of votes received on a poll on each resolution were as follows:
Resolutions
Votes For
% of Votes
Votes Against
% of Votes
Total Votes
Votes cast as % of Issued Share Capital
Votes Withheld
183,836,575
99.99%
3176
0.01%
183,839,751
80.73%
330,871
183,874,531
99.85%
277,970
0.15%
184,152,501
80.73%
18,121
159,494,928
86.62%
24,628,102
13.38%
184,123,030
80.73%
47,592
181,801,834
98.74%
2322108
1.26%
184,123,942
80.73%
46,680
183,474,867
99.65%
650,488
0.35%
184,125,355
80.73%
45,267
184,114,213
99.99%
10,865
0.01%
184,125,078
80.73%
45,544
181,628,370
98.65%
2481204
1.35%
184,109,574
80.73%
61,048
181,766,777
98.73%
2,343,775
1.27%
184,110,552
80.73%
60,070
183,072,683
99.44%
1,038,141
0.56%
184,110,824
80.73%
59,798
174,863,684
94.98%
9,251,291
5.02%
184,114,975
80.73%
55,647
181,612,315
98.65%
2,482,666
1.35%
184,094,981
80.73%
75,641
182,435,867
99.09%
1,679,167
0.91%
184,115,034
80.73%
55,588
183,083,543
99.44%
1,036,740
0.56%
184,120,283
80.73%
50,339
183,870,500
99.87%
240,552
0.13%
184,111,052
80.73%
59,570
182,113,840
98.91%
2015568
1.09%
184,129,408
80.73%
41,214
181,495,968
98.57%
2,630,010
1.43%
184,125,978
80.73%
44,644
180,541,425
98.05%
3,591,633
1.95%
184,133,058
80.73%
37,564
183,536,743
99.72%
520,277
0.28%
184,057,020
80.73%
113,602
165,579,574
89.96%
18,477,723
10.04%
184,057,297
80.73%
113,325
181,089,448
98.34%
3,054,519
1.66%
184,143,967
80.73%
26,655
Notes:
1. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "for" total.
2. The Group's issued capital (excluding treasury shares) on 22 September 2023 (being the record date for voting at the meeting) was 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50 pence each which do not carry voting rights on the above resolutions. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote and, as the Company held 17,957,571 ordinary shares in treasury on 22 September 2023 (being the record date for voting at the meeting) there were 228,133,852 voting rights in the Group.
3. A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.
4. In accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.2R and 9.6.3R, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
For further information, please contact:
Redde Northgate plc
James Kerton, Company Secretary 44 (0)1325 467 558