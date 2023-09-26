DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Doric Blockchain, a pioneering force in the blockchain industry, has achieved a significant milestone by securing the coveted title of "Best Blockchain Project 2023" at the prestigious Crypto Expo Dubai 2023 event.

The recognition reaffirms Doric's unwavering commitment to revolutionizing the landscape of asset tokenization. With a steadfast focus on democratization, Doric has reshaped the industry by providing a straightforward, efficient, and rapid platform in the form of the Token Creator.

One of Doric's standout features is its commitment to accessibility. Any user, regardless of their background or expertise, can easily create their digital tokens in under five minutes. Furthermore, Doric empowers users by offering the opportunity to list these tokens on the Doric marketplace, thereby enabling seamless trading and exchange of digital assets.

Video - https://youtu.be/Ulhwmn9tRA4

Robert De Souza, Director of Operations at Doric Blockchain, expressed profound gratitude for the recognition, stating, "Our journey has been about empowering individuals with the tools and opportunities to participate in the future of finance. This award reflects our dedication to democratizing tokenization."

Doric Blockchain's triumph at Crypto Expo Dubai 2023 underscores its pivotal role in simplifying and broadening the accessibility of blockchain-based asset tokenization. As the company continues to innovate and redefine industry standards, the future of tokenization appears more promising, accessible, and inclusive than ever before.

Robert De Souza Siqueira

https://doric.network/

robert@doric.network

SOURCE: Doric Blockchain

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/787363/doric-blockchain-honored-as-best-blockchain-project-2023-at-crypto-expo-dubai