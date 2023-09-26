Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2023) - Ammunition, an Atlanta-based full-service advertising industry, today announced the appointment of Jeanna Welday as Vice President of Client Partnership. With a rich background in client relations and a passion for creative excellence, Welday is set to help steer the agency towards a future of client-centric innovation and growth.

Welday joins Ammunition with more than 12 years of experience in the advertising and marketing industry, having previously held positions at BBDO, Tailfin Marketing, and most recently, Definition6. While working agency-side, she has helped shape clients including the Georgia Lottery, Saia LTL Freight, Chick-fil-A, Atlanta Hawks, Oldcastle, American Heart Association, and many more.

As Vice President of Client Partnership, Jeanna will support Ammunition's client partnership efforts, ensuring that the organization delivers exceptional results to its valued clients, driving revenue growth, and fostering a culture of collaboration and trust within the agency. Her strategic vision, unwavering commitment to excellence, and exceptional problem-solving skills will affirm that Ammunition continues to exceed client expectations and deliver innovative advertising solutions that make a significant impact.

"We are delighted to welcome Jeanna to our executive leadership team. Her proven track record in building strong client relationships and her commitment to driving growth align with our agency's values and mission. We believe her positive force and expertise will play a vital role in our continued success," said Jeremy Heilpern, CEO of Ammunition.

"I am honored to join Ammunition and be part of such a dynamic team," said Jeanna Welday. "I am excited to build on the agency's reputation of excellence in client service and help our clients achieve their goals through innovative, creative, and data-driven solutions."

This announcement marks a significant milestone in Ammunition's growth, reaffirming the agency's commitment to providing top-notch services to its clients and driving excellence in the advertising industry. Ammunition has continued its rapid growth in 2023, both in its breadth of services and in staff. Earlier this year, Ammunition acquired the esteemed Mat Hat Creative production and post-production studio. The acquisition contributed to a 15% increase in headcount and added award-winning video production capabilities, moment graphics, and media planning and buying, providing clients with truly end-to-end advertising services. Further, Ammunition has grown its full-time employee base by 27% this year with plans to continue expanding its team as the agency supports the ongoing needs of its clients.

About Ammunition

Ammunition is a full-service advertising agency based in Atlanta, Georgia. Established in 2017, the agency has rapidly grown into a nimble powerhouse of talent, offering a wide array of services, including brand and digital strategy, storytelling, campaign creative, media connections, personalized CRM, video content production, post-production, and more. For additional information, visit ammunition.agency.

