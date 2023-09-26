West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2023) - Surge Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: NILI) (OTCQB: NILIF) (FSE: DJ5C) (the "Company" or "Surge") is pleased to announce that the second certified assay results from the summer drilling program at the Nevada North Lithium Project returned values ranging from 1,000 ppm to 5820ppm lithium.

Samples from sonic drill hole NN2302 (Drill site location M) returned positive results ranging between the 1,000 ppm cutoff to 5820 ppm Li. This includes the highest grade zone which begins at 67.5ft (20.57m) below surface and extends 180 ft (54.86m) with an overall composite grade of 3,985 ppm Li. (See Appendix 1 for interval values). NN2302 has a composite thickness of intersected clay horizons of 41.2m (135ft), for an overall average grade of 3712 ppm Li. Significantly, the composite grade of clay horizons encountered in NN2302, is 15% higher than the average composite grade of clay horizons intersected in the reverse circulation drillholes completed in 2022.

The 2023 drill site locations were designed to confirm the presence of high tenor lithium clay formations, interpreted from geophysical surveys, extending well outside the bounds of the 2022 program. NN2302 is an approximate 250m (820 ft) step out to the northwest from NN2205 from the 2022 program which produced an overall program average grade of 3,254 ppm with a 1,000 ppm cut off.

Composite lithium values for both mineralized horizons, using a 1,000 ppm cutoff with no internal dilution, are shown in the following table:

From ft (m) To ft (m) Thickness ft (m) Grade (ppm Li) 67.5 (20.57) 180 (54.86) 112.5 (34.29) 3985 237.5 (72.39) 260 (79.24) 22.5 (6.85) 2346 Average

135.0 (41.2) 3712

All samples from the sonic drilling were collected in plastic bags for every 2.5-foot (76.2 cm) interval. Surge workers at the rig retained a representative sample in chip trays and core boxes for each interval and sealed the bags with wire ties. Samples were transported by Surge workers to a locked warehouse in Elko, Nevada where they were stored for sub-sampling. The sample bags were opened at the warehouse, a sub-sample of approximately 25% of the material was bagged for assay and the original sample bags were overwrapped for storage. Samples were then submitted to the ALS facility in Elko, Nevada for analysis. ALS is independent of the Company. The samples batches included 6% insertion of QA/QC samples, including blanks, duplicates, and commercially obtained standards. Both duplicates and standards ran within 4 percent of the known and duplicated values, with the blanks reporting no greater than 20 parts per million lithium.

Surge receives Regulatory Approval for Drill Site "W"

Our news release of August 29, 2023, indicated that recently completed drilling successfully intersected the known lithium clay horizons, extending the strike length of the deposit from 1,620 meters to 3,000 meters. We did not drill site "U" but applied to the BLM to replace it with drill site " W", 500 meters further north, extending the strike length of the deposit to 3,500 meters.

The BLM has approved drill site location W and it will be drilled in the coming week to conclude our 2023 summer drill program.

Mr. Greg Reimer, Chief Executive Officer, and Director commented: "Not only has NN2302 returned a significant average grade greater than our 2022 program, but it is also noteworthy in that it is an approximate 250m (820 ft) step out to the northwest of drillhole NN2205 from the 2022 program. We are eagerly awaiting assay results from holes P and V, located 300m and 1300m further north, respectively, where similar clay units were encountered during 2023 drilling and logging."

Qualified Person as Defined Under National Instrument 43-101

Alan J. Morris, MSc, CPG of Spring Creek, Nevada, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

About Surge Battery Metals Inc.

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for lithium in Nevada whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

About the Nevada North Lithium Project

The Company owns the Nevada North Lithium Project located in the Granite Range southeast of Jackpot, Nevada about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Elko County, Nevada. The first round of drilling, completed in October 2022, identified a strongly mineralized zone of lithium bearing clays occupying a strike length of almost 1,620 meters. Widths of the mineralized horizons are at least 400 meters, supported by highly anomalous soil values indicating potential for the clay horizons to be much greater in extent. The potential for a significant lithium deposit can be illustrated by the average lithium content within all near surface clay zones intersected in 2022 drilling, applying a 1000 ppm cut-off, was 3254 ppm. (See news release dated March 29, 2023)

The 2023 drill program is underway and is designed to expand the known lithium-rich clay from the current 1,620 meters strike length to more than 3,500 meters and the known width of the mineralization to 950 meters from the previously drill-indicated 400 meters. Initial assay results from the first hole of the 2023 season had a high of 8,070 ppm lithium with an average of 4,067 ppm lithium at a 1,000 ppm cut-off. (See news release dated August 13, 2023)

Appendix 1

Hole ID From ft To ft From m To m Li ppm NN2302 67.5 70 20.57 21.33 5400 NN2302 70 72.5 21.33 22.1 5370 NN2302 72.5 75 22.1 22.86 5080 NN2302 75 77.5 22.86 23.62 5330 NN2302 77.5 80 23.62 24.38 4570 NN2302 80 82.5 24.38 25.14 4230 NN2302 82.5 85 25.14 25.91 3510 NN2302 85 87.5 25.91 26.67 4370 NN2302 87.5 90 26.67 27.43 4210 NN2302 90 92.5 27.43 28.19 5260 NN2302 92.5 95 28.19 28.95 5340 NN2302 95 97.5 28.95 29.72 5230 NN2302 97.5 100 29.72 30.48 2720 NN2302 100 102.5 30.48 31.24 3880 NN2302 102.5 105 31.24 32 4260 NN2302 105 107.5 32 32.76 4850 NN2302 107.5 110 32.76 33.53 4420 NN2302 110 112.5 33.53 34.29 4430 NN2302 112.5 115 34.29 35.05 4670 NN2302 115 117.5 35.05 35.81 4280 NN2302 117.5 120 35.81 36.57 5820 NN2302 120 122.5 36.57 37.34 4760 NN2302 122.5 125 37.34 38.1 4850 NN2302 125 127.5 38.1 38.86 3980 NN2302 127.5 130 38.86 39.62 4030 NN2302 130 132.5 39.62 40.38 3800 NN2302 132.5 135 40.38 41.15 3240 NN2302 135 137.5 41.15 41.91 3320 NN2302 137.5 140 41.91 42.67 3790 NN2302 140 142.5 42.67 43.43 3670 NN2302 142.5 145 43.43 44.19 3150 NN2302 145 147.5 44.19 44.96 3650 NN2302 147.5 150 44.96 45.72 3070 NN2302 150 152.5 45.72 46.48 3020 NN2302 152.5 155 46.48 47.24 3210 NN2302 155 157.5 47.24 48 3270 NN2302 157.5 160 48 48.77 2830 NN2302 160 162.5 48.77 49.53 3040 NN2302 162.5 165 49.53 50.29 3590 NN2302 165 167.5 50.29 51.05 3770 NN2302 167.5 170 51.05 51.81 3440 NN2302 170 172.5 51.81 52.58 3500 NN2302 172.5 175 52.58 53.34 2030 NN2302 175 177.5 53.34 54.1 3680 NN2302 177.5 180 54.1 54.86 1420

