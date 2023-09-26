Taylor Swift's record-breaking TAYLOR SWIFT THE ERAS TOUR will become a theatrical event, expected to be available in more than 100 countries, starting in most countries on October 13

Tickets will go on sale at most participating international locations outside North America beginning today, September 26; Moviegoers outside of North America can purchase tickets from the website or box office of their favorite participating locations; Ticket prices will vary by country

TAYLOR SWIFT THE ERAS TOUR concert film to play at every ODEON Cinemas location throughout Europe (and every AMC Theatre in the United States) starting October 13

AMC Theatres Distribution and its sub-distribution partners are working to reach agreements with movie theatre operators representing more than 7,500 movie theatres globally to show this film beginning October 13; AMC continues to work with movie theatre operators worldwide to expand this footprint

This includes North America, where AMC Theatres Distribution has already reached agreements to show the TAYLOR SWIFT THE ERAS TOUR concert film in more than 4,000 movie theatres starting October 13; All major theatre chains in North America are included in this Taylor Swift movie theatre phenomenon

AMC Theatres® (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, today announced that TAYLOR SWIFT THE ERAS TOUR concert film is going global. On October 13, TAYLOR SWIFT THE ERAS TOUR concert film will play on big screens and with their big sound, expected in more than 100 countries around the world. Tickets for international locations outside North America will go on sale for most participating locations beginning September 26. Ticket prices will vary by country.

Through AMC Theatres Distribution and its sub-distribution partners, moviegoers all over the world will have easy and nearby access to experience for themselves the joy of TAYLOR SWIFT THE ERAS TOUR concert film, which will be available to fans at reasonable and affordable prices. The announcement today of a global release for TAYLOR SWIFT THE ERAS TOUR will make this groundbreaking concert film available to millions more music lovers across the planet.

The film is already scheduled to play in more than 4,000 movie theatres in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, including of course in all AMC locations in the United States.

When the film was first announced on August 31, it took less than 24 hours for the TAYLOR SWIFT THE ERAS TOUR concert film to shatter AMC's U.S. record for the highest ticket-sales revenue during a single day in AMC's 103-year history. With such overwhelming demand being evident, it became obvious that there should be an immediate worldwide release of the film.

TAYLOR SWIFT THE ERAS TOUR concert film will play at every ODEON Cinemas location throughout Europe. Additionally, AMC and its sub-distribution partners are taking steps to reach agreements with additional cinema operators throughout the world to play this spectacular Taylor Swift tour-de-force.

For theatre operators interested in booking the concert film, please find more information at TSTheErasTourFilm.com.

For U.S. fans interested in experiencing the concert film at AMC Theatres, tickets are available at https://www.amctheatres.com/movies/taylor-swift-the-eras-tour-74500

