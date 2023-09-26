

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bouygues SA (BOUYY.PK), a French construction firm, said on Tuesday that its two units, Dragages Hong Kong and Bouygues Travaux Publics, have received a contract worth HKD 3.9 billion or 468 million euros, to extend the Tung Chung line of the Hong Kong Metro.



The contract covers the extension of the line to the west of Lantau Island, a fast-developing area in the country.



The contract, which carried out on behalf of MTR Corporation Ltd, operator of the Hong Kong metro, covers the construction of a 1.3 km tunnel and the creation of a new station, Tung Chung West, which will become the new terminus of the line.



This westward extension will provide service to a fast-growing district improving mobility for users by linking the country's various districts.



