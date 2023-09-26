NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Landsbankinn hf. - Bond (LBANK CB 29) admitted to trading on September 27, 2023

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Landsbankinn hf. 2 Org. no: 471008-0280 3 LEI 549300TLZPT6JELDWM92 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) LBANK CB 29 5 ISIN code IS0000035533 6 CFI code DBFSFR 7 FISN númer LANDSBANKINN/BD 20290927 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 3.080.000.000 10 Total amount previously issued 0 11 Amount issued at this time 3.080.000.000 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Iceland Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet Bond 15 Amortization type, if other N/A --------------------- 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other N/A --------------------- 18 Issue date September 27, 2023 19 First ordinary installment date September 27, 2029 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency 1 22 Maturity date September 27, 2029 23 Interest rate 8,20% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable N/A 25 Floating interest rate, if other N/A --------------------- 26 Premium N/A 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other N/A --------------------- 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other N/A --------------------- 31 Interest from date September 27, 2023 32 First ordinary coupon date September 27, 2024 33 Coupon frequency 1 34 Total number of coupon payments 6 35 If irregular cash flow, then how N/A --------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean price 37 Clean price quote Full nominal 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed No 40 Name of index N/A --------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other N/A --------------------- 43 Base index value N/A 44 Index base date N/A Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) S&P Global Ratings, 15.1.2021 --------------------- 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading September 21, 2023 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to September 22, 2023 Trading 54 Date of admission to trading September 27, 2023 55 Order book ID LBANK_CB_29 56 Instrument subtype Mortgage bond 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_BANK_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CVTB - Convertible Bond