Right On Brands, Inc.: Right On Brands - Corporate Update

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Right on Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK:RTOND), a fully reporting SEC filer and developer of a broad line of hemp-based and THC products, announces that the reverse is now effective. We are excited with the new corporate restructure, which will now enable the company to raise significant capital to fuel our expansion and rapid growth. We have an approved SEC REG A and will be marketing it in the future to raise the funds needed for expansion. The new corporate structure has approximately twenty-five million shares outstanding and a maximum authorized one hundred million, keeping the share structure tight. We forecast to have fifty stores throughout the state of Texas within the next three years. At Right on Brands, we're not just selling products, we're promoting healthier lifestyles.

We also are proud that we now have opened our eighth (8) store and will be opening a ninth one that will open in mid-November. We also have plans to open a new corporate store in Terrell, Texas, a fast-growing suburb in the Dallas metro area.

Update on our interest in Neuro Science Research Centers, and we are happy to announce that we have developed some new patent pending compounds that are not cannabis related. Right on Brands Inc has long been at the forefront of the hemp and cannabis industry, consistently delivering top-quality products that have garnered a loyal customer base and pushed the boundaries of innovation. However, the company's commitment to pioneering solutions extends beyond the world of hemp and cannabis. "With this upcoming product release, RTOND aims to take the world by storm in an entirely new sector of the health and wellness industry" says Mike Brown VP Director of Product development and innovation.

About ENDO Brands:

ENDO Brands, Humbly Hemp®, and ENDO Dispensary & Wellness Neuro Science Research Centers Inc, they all share the same goal of providing our customers with the best products in the health and wellness space. As the field of health and wellness products expand, Right on Brands will be there with industry leading wellness Products.

About Right on Brands

Right On Brands, Inc., (OTC PINK:RTOND) is a Dallas-based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development and distribution of hemp-based products smokables, oils and topical products. We will soon be adding a line of non-cannabis product to our health and wellness line.

To learn more please visit: https://rightonbrands.com/ www.endobrands.com www.endodispensaryrowlett.com

email: mike@rightonbrands.com

Corporate Sales: Mike Brown (214) 736-7252

ENDO Brands Corporate Store:

ENDO Brands at Lakeview Plaza

6501 Dalrock Road

Suite 100

Rowlett, Texas 75089

214-299-9528

AUSTIN LOCATION

12412 Limerick at the corner of Limerick and Parmer Lane

Austin, Texas

512-621-0649

LAREDO LOCATION

Endo Laredo

2413 Jacaman Rd

Laredo Texas 78041

956-568-2300

PLANO LOCATION

601 W. Parker Road

Plano Texas 75023

469-366-9694

AUSTIN LOCATION

12412 Limerick Ave

Austin Texas 78758

512-621-0649

EAST DALLAS LOCATION

9585 Scyene Rd Ste J

Dallas Texas 75227

214-7929204

MIAMI, FL LOCATION

10850 SW 104th St

Miami, Florida 33156

786-703-1276

ROCKWALL/HEATH LOCATION

5739 Horizon Road

Rockwall Texas 75087

214-623-7993

Forward-Looking Statements:

