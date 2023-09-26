TransGlobal Assets Inc. Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Better Health Sciences Inc., Acquires the Assets of Synergy Health Services Inc.

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTC PINK:TMSH) is pleased to announce that, pursuant to an Acquisition Agreement, its wholly owned subsidiary Better Health Sciences, Inc., has acquired 100% of the assets of Synergy Health Services Inc.

Synergy Health Services Inc., is a multidisciplinary Wellness Centre that provides evidence-based natural health care to clients seeking to change or improve their lives. Synergy Health Services Inc. combines traditional medical pain management with chiropractics, yoga, physiotherapy, acupuncture and massage allowing us to care for you as a whole person and not just your individual parts.

Synergy Health Services Inc. stands at the forefront of a transformative revolution in the wellness sector, presenting a holistic approach that doesn't just treat symptoms - it enhances the overall well-being of every individual, setting the stage for compelling growth potential. Synergy Health Services Inc. swiftly positioned itself as a preferred destination for those seeking progressive alternatives to conventional pain management. Our esteemed reputation led to widespread referrals from practitioners and clinics during the formative years of the burgeoning medical cannabis landscape.

Since inception, Synergy Health Services Inc. has evolved into a thriving hub that draws both recurring and new patients, who are tapping into the remarkable benefits of plant-based medicine while cultivating robust, vitality-driven lifestyles.

In the realm of strategic acquisitions, Ilya Strashun, the forward-thinking CEO of TransGlobal Assets Inc., underscores the strategic brilliance of the synergy between our acquisition of Cannascribe and Synergy Health Services Inc.' robust infrastructure. This strategic alignment augments BHS's trajectory, propelling it to assert its dominance as a leader in the dynamic health and wellness sector.

We invite prospective investors to delve into this transformative investment opportunity by navigating our digital domains: www.transglobalassets.com , www.betterhealthsciences.ca , www.cannascribe.com , and www.synergyhealthservices.ca . These platforms reveal the exciting potential within TMSH, providing a unique vantage point into a promising future.

TransGlobal Assets Inc. is a publicly traded business holdings company that consists of: 1) Better Health Sciences, Inc. is a company that specializes in revolutionizing the health and wellness industries by offering advanced products and services. Their primary focus is on staying at the forefront of the health and wellness sectors, developing cutting-edge technologies and solutions that drive industry growth and positively impact people's lives. 2) Cannascribe Inc., on the other hand, has been operating in the medical cannabis industry since 2014. Their main objective is to assist patients in obtaining their medical licenses to produce and/or obtain medical cannabis from licensed producers (LPs). To provide the best advice and service to their patients/clients, Cannascribe Inc. has built a network across Canada. This network includes partnerships with LPs, equipment suppliers, product specialists, medical/wellness clinics, educational affiliates, as well as political and advocacy groups.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and jut uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of TransGlobal Assets, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, TransGlobal Assets, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

