Galexxy Holdings Inc.: Successful Business Executive Joins Galexxy Holdings' Management Team to Drive Market Growth

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Galexxy Holdings Inc., ("Galexxy" or "Company") (OTC PINK:GXXY) is pleased to announce the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of Trent D'Ambrosio as Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

As VP of Sales and Marketing, Trent will lead the sales execution strategy of Galexxy Holdings' companies expanding both retail and wholesale sales programs. Trent has a successful background in executive business management and sales where he consistently created new business development and new markets and was adept at forming strategic sales alliances to drive rapid sales revenue growth.

Galexxy's CEO, Michael Biagi stated that; "We're very enthused to announce Trent's appointment as our newest executive team member in the key role of Vice President of Sales and Marketing." Biagi continued, "Trent's impressive leadership experience with enterprise sales and strategic partnerships will reinforce Galexxy's rapid sales growth from big box retail stores. Trent will also be opening new distribution channels across all Galexxy's business units building new revenue generation."

Trent stated, "Considering the potential growth in the health and wellness industry, I am very excited to join this Company which is at the forefront of new product innovation. Galexxy's brands and uniquely organized companies are an excellent fit with emerging global market trends."

Trent's early background includes senior positions with MCI Telecom (200 employees increased to 30,000 during his tenure), and US West. At MCI he managed sales teams in a multi-state region and at US West, Trent managed MCI's State Government relationship.

Trent has managed a Hedge Funds' $150 million diversified investment portfolio and private equity, growing it by $62 million in the first year of operations. More recently, Trent was the founder of a mineral exploration and development company where he directed a 125 team member's project operations, led asset acquisitions, and maintained its public listing on OTC QB.

Galexxy (OTC GXXY) is headquartered in Newport Beach and its shares are publicly traded on OTC Markets.

https://galexxyholdings.com/contactus

Galexxy Holdings Inc.

Rachel Fyffe, VP Communications

E: Rachel@galexxyholdings.com

O: (949) 418-7450

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this press release.

www.galexxyholdings.com

www.wellbeingfarms.com

https://twitter.com/GXXYHoldings

SOURCE: Galexxy Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/787285/successful-business-executive-joins-galexxy-holdings-management-team-to-drive-market-growth