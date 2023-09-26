White Tuque CNO, Laura Payne, to Give Keynote Address at SecTor 2023

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / SecTor, Canada's largest cybersecurity conference, will be taking place this October 23rd through 26th at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Now in its 17th year, SecTor annually connects IT and security experts from around the world. Thought leaders share the very latest in information security research, development, and trends, providing relevant, engaging, and reputable content for the benefit of the Canadian cybersecurity community.

SecTor 2023's Day 2 Keynote address will be delivered by Laura Payne, Chief Enablement Officer (CNO) and VP Security Consulting at White Tuque. With two decades of experience in cyber and information security, Payne is a proven expert in her field.

"Laura Payne is highly respected by the SecTor community and her expertise has been a tremendous contribution to the success of SecTor over the years," said Steve Wylie, General Manager, Cyber Market Group at Informa Tech. "Laura has served on the SecTor Advisory Committee since 2015, presented multiple sessions, including a Keynote panel in 2016, moderated the Cloud Security Summit, and more. Our team is delighted to welcome Laura back to the Keynote stage for 2023 and we look forward to the insight this Keynote will provide the SecTor community. "AI has been the dominant conversation in technology in 2023, and Payne's Keynote will address questions about the future of AI and cybersecurity.

"When we look back at the past year, it's hard to imagine that just 12 months ago hardly anyone was talking about ChatGPT and AI. Now it seems you can't go a day without encountering another way this technology is being adopted into our daily lives," Payne explains. "What will it be like to look backwards a year from now, and what would we wish we were doing today in 2023 to be better prepared? That's the question I'll be exploring at SecTor."

With many in the industry looking ahead to Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October, the announcement of Payne as one of the keynote speakers at SecTor 2023 is particularly well-timed. Founder and CEO of White Tuque, Robert D. Stewart, believes this year's conference attendees will be in for an impressive keynote address. Stewart said, "The entire White Tuque team could not be prouder of Laura for being selected as one of the keynote speakers at SecTor 2023. SecTor will always be a special event for our group - it was our first conference we attended as a team, our first booth as part of the start-up showcase in 2022, and we're returning to the start-up showcase this year." He continued, "Laura delivering a keynote address - demonstrating her leadership and sharing her vision and experience - only deepens our connection to the SecTor and Black Hat communities."

About White Tuque

White Tuque's mission is to give companies a trusted partner and a framework of best practices for cyber defense. We are a boutique team with expertise in cyber risk, cyber protection, and intelligence.

Partnership with White Tuque gives all companies access to a battle-tested and crisis-proven team of Canada's leading cybersecurity experts. We make this level of protection affordable by condensing simple and repeatable tactics into a digestible and scalable format for all organizations. These tactics are the backbone of what protects businesses of all sizes, including Fortune 500 companies and financial institutions. At White Tuque our mandate is to make these available to organizations of all sizes. Learn more at www.WhiteTuque.com/help or contact Info@WhiteTuque.com .

About SecTor

Since 2007, SecTor, Canada's largest cybersecurity conference, has brought relevant, engaging, and reputable content for the benefit of the Canadian cybersecurity community. As one of the global events in Black Hat's portfolio, SecTor provides an unmatched opportunity for security professionals to connect with their peers and learn from their mentors. For over 25 years, Black Hat has provided attendees with the very latest in information security research, development, and trends. These high-profile global events and trainings are driven by the needs of the security community, striving to bring together the best minds in the industry. Black Hat inspires professionals at all career levels, encouraging growth and collaboration among academia, world-class researchers, and leaders in the public and private sectors. Black Hat Briefings and Trainings are held annually in the United States, Canada, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia. More information is available at blackhat.com . Black Hat is brought to you by Informa Tech.

For more information, please contact:

White Tuque:

Robert D. Stewart

CEO

rob@whitetuque.com

SOURCE: White Tuque

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/787372/white-tuque-cno-laura-payne-to-give-keynote-address-at-sector-2023