

MASON (dpa-AFX) - Cintas Corporation (CTAS) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $385.09 million, or $3.70 per share. This compares with $351.69 million, or $3.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $2.34 billion from $2.17 billion last year.



Cintas Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $385.09 Mln. vs. $351.69 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.70 vs. $3.39 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.67 -Revenue (Q1): $2.34 Bln vs. $2.17 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.00 - $14.45 Full year revenue guidance: $9.40 - $9.52 Bln



