Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference, Thursday, October 5, 2023

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq:IVP) ("Inspire" or the "Company"), an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the US, today announced that management will present at the following investor conference:

Emerging Growth Conference

Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023

Company Presentation Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

Location: Virtual

The presentation will be available via live webcast on the Emerging Growth Conference website by registering in advance at https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1603287&tp_key=5580ab2cb9&sti=ivp.

Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event.

If attendees are not able to join the live event on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.

Inspire Veterinary Partners is an owner/operator of veterinary hospitals in the US. As the Company expands, it expects to acquire additional veterinary hospitals, including mixed animal facilities, critical and emergency care, and other specialty services such as equine, in additional locations.

For more information, please visit: www.inspirevet.com.

Connect with Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/InspireVeterinaryPartners/

LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/inspire-veterinary-partners/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's current expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the anticipated acquisitions, or factors that result in changes to the Company's anticipated results of operations related to the anticipated acquisitions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact

TraDigital IR

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@tradigitalir.com

General Inquires

Morgan Wood

Mwood@inspirevet.com

SOURCE: Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/787254/inspire-veterinary-partners-inc-to-present-at-the-emerging-growth-conference-thursday-october-5-2023