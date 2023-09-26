Southern ITS International, Inc. Enters Operating Agreement with Ingenious Roasters, LLC

PALM DESERT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Southern ITS International (OTC PINK:SITS) is thrilled to announce its recent partnership through an operating agreement with Ingenious Roasters, LLC, an Arizona limited liability company. This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone in both companies' pursuit of innovation and growth in the beverage industry.

Under the terms of the agreement, the members have elected key leadership roles within the organization:

Gil Irey has been appointed as President, Chad Shipman will serve as Treasurer, and Scott Millar will take on the role of Secretary.

Ingenious Roasters, LLC, in which Southern ITS International holds a substantial 45% stake, is set to embark on a journey to create and develop exceptional brands within the beverage industry. Their initial focus will be on launching a revolutionary nutrition drink infused with coffee.

This venture represents a new and exciting division for Southern ITS International, with ambitious plans to introduce its inaugural brand and product in the first quarter of 2024. To ensure the success of this venture, Southern ITS International will collaborate closely with GetchaBrand, which is based in the United Kingdom. GetchaBrand is a renowned product launch and digital marketing consultancy. As a hands-on services provider, it specializes in the development of direct-to-consumer brands.

Scott Millar and Erick Redling of GetchaBrand will lead the project as directors, supported by a dedicated team from Southern ITS International. Together, they aim to bring cutting-edge products and experiences to consumers, solidifying the Company's presence in this dynamic industry.

This partnership between Southern ITS International and Ingenious Roasters, LLC signifies a commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering unparalleled value to consumers. Both organizations are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and look forward to reshaping the future of the beverage industry together.

About Southern ITS International, Inc.

Southern ITS International, Inc. remains focused on owning and/or controlling a comprehensive portfolio of highly successful businesses. As a holding company, Southern ITS International is actively engaged in the pursuit of equity stakes in various public and private entities.

Our mission includes establishing a robust Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) and Business-To-Business (B2B) network, harnessing the potential of e-commerce across an array of diverse sectors, including manufacturing, distribution, and product sales.

We have assembled, and continue to add to, a seasoned management team to direct us in achieving our goals, which include evolving into a multinational conglomerate. Our team is working to build a well-rounded portfolio, to include both complete acquisitions of and strategic interests in companies, within sectors spanning technology, oil and gas, manufacturing, real estate, and beyond. These partnerships and acquisitions will become operational subsidiaries under the Southern ITS International umbrella.

Precautionary and Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude or risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosures or filings with the SEC or OTC Markets, Inc. You are further cautioned that penny stocks and stocks of smaller companies like Southern ITS International, Inc. are inherently volatile and risky, and that no investor should buy this stock unless they can afford the loss of their entire investment.

Contact:

Southern ITS International, Inc.

Investor Relations

442-300-6522

info@sitsintl.com

SOURCE: Source: Southern ITS International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/786631/southern-its-international-inc-enters-operating-agreement-with-ingenious-roasters-llc