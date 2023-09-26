

MASON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, Cintas Corp. (CTAS) raised its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2024.



For fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of $14.00 to $14.45 per share on revenues between $9.40 billion and $9.52 billion.



Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $13.85 to $14.35 per share on revenues between $9.35 billion and $9.50 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $14.42 per share on revenues of $9.50 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



